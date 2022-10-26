EVERYDAY HEROES: SRO builds positive relationships with students

Randy Jordan, a Greenwood Elementary School resource officer, has used his positive attitude to build relationships and understanding with the school’s students.
Jordan has worked at Tahlequah Public Schools for 15 years as a school resource officer. When Jordan was first assigned to TPS, he was the only SRO covering all the elementary schools. For the past three years, he has only been working with Greenwood Elementary, as every TPS building now has an SRO at all times.
Besides writing truancy tickets and providing a safe space for students, Jordan serves as a positive role model for students. Jordan said having an SRO in each building is vital not only to provide a rapid response time in case of a possible threat, but to build a relationship with the students.
One of the ways Jordan tries to show his support for Greenwood students is by eating at a different lunch table every day.
“I just sit and listen to these kids,” said Jordan. “A lot of these kids maybe don’t have a male role model in their life, so just spending some time listening to them, coming to their after-school activities, watching them play football on Saturdays, that they may not have a male role model show up for.”
While Jordan listens to the students, he said this can be one of the most difficult parts of his job.
“The hardest part is listening when kids make a report – and we’re talking elementary-aged kids – when they make a report of possible abuse at home, stuff they’ve been through,” said Jordan.
He said since the students are more comfortable around him, they often talk to him about things they may not feel comfortable disclosing with a teacher or investigator.
Jordan also teaches the DARE program to fifth-grade students to help with drug and bullying prevention. He said some of his best lessons are the ones where his classes don’t discuss the set curriculum.
“We’ll get off topic and just have conversations, and I’ve spent 30-45 minutes just building relationships with these kids by talking about what they’re going through, and we just don’t even get into the DARE lesson that day,” said Jordan.
Seeing the students' faces and their reactions when they see Jordan each day is what motivates him.
“You can’t have a bad day with these elementary kids. They won’t let you,” said Jordan.
Jordan considers himself to be a regular grandparent watching out for his grandkids and the students of Greenwood Elementary.
“I think if somebody wants to see the real heroes, they need to come spend the day in the school with the teachers, or above that, the paraprofessionals – the employees, the staff that are with our special needs kids and with the younger kids every day," he said. "Those are the people that need to be recognized.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.