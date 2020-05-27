While the past few months on the job have been hectic, Kirsten Carpitcher said the mentality of her co-workers and customers made working at Save A Lot more than bearable.
"With the crisis of COVID-19, came the massive flux of customers seeking essentials through our store doors, making for a vastly busy and tiring shift," said Carpitcher. "Through the month of March, it was a constant hustle for my co-workers and me to keep our shelves and coolers stocked to meet consumer demand, and to implement new guidelines and protocols in relation to cleaning, sanitation and preventative measures against coronavirus."
Born and raised in Tahlequah, Carpitcher graduated from Sequoyah High School in 2018. She is classified as a sophomore at Northeastern State University, studying business, but she has dreams of pursuing a degree in nursing.
"My employers, Rod and Angie Taylor, have given me the opportunity of a lifetime to work as a full-time assistant manager at the Tahlequah Save A Lot branch under Taylor Foods LLC. I have held this position for just under five months now," said Carpitcher, 19.
As the evening shift assistant manager, her job duties consist of cashier supervision, customer service, brief paperwork, stocking, and cleaning.
"Workers like myself have been keeping the stores all over Tahlequah in order in the midst of what seems like chaos so the community can come through this crisis stronger and wiser than before," said Carpitcher. "When the store began to get busier, I wondered if customers and other citizens of the community would not respond well when we were unable to satisfy all of their needs. To our gratitude, they were almost always thankful for what they could get and understanding of the circumstances when we could not provide certain items."
She and her co-workers were thanked by customers for continuing to be there for them, and they were even provided a few meals from local restaurants, paid for by anonymous members of the community.
"I really enjoy my place of work and my co-workers make even the most stressful of moments so much easier. I love walking into every shift to see the friendly faces of my hard-working co-workers and to engage in thoughtful and, oftentimes, silly conversation," said Carpitcher. "These times were challenging to the Tahlequah Save A Lot family, but we have made the best of it by lifting and encouraging one another, and having fun whenever work allowed."
While maintaining a clean store has always been a priority, the team members had to add to the cleaning protocol to accommodate Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regulations.
The Save A Lot corporate office set new policies, as well, including installing sneeze guards for the cashier stations, the wearing of gloves and masks, and prohibiting customers from bringing reusable bags from their homes.
Carpitcher lives with her parents and siblings and has set a routine to keep the family safe. Her mother is a registered nurse, serving as the OB clinical nurse supervisor at Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital.
"She is not currently quarantined, though she was quarantined, working in solitaire away from our family and her co-workers for two weeks when the first COVID-positive cases began to take place at Hastings. She was not infected and has been back to her place of work since," said Carpitcher.
Her father is a veteran claims examiner for the Department of Veteran Affairs, and he has been able to work from home.
"My younger sister and I have been employees at Save A Lot, working our regular hours through the pandemic, and are remaining quarantined outside of work. My younger brother is in elementary [school] and has been enjoying what he believes to be an extended home vacation," she said.
At the end of a shift, Carpitcher said she carefully disposes of her gloves and mask.
"When I arrive home, I rush straight to a change of clean clothes, then to shower, and my work clothes go into a hamper to be washed in the next laundry cycle. I try not to touch any of my family members, furniture and household items, or pet my dog and cats, before changing clothes and sanitizing," she said.
Carpitcher's hobbies include playing music, spending time with her loved ones, crafting, and playing with her almost-2-year-old golden retriever puppy, Mojo, as well as her two cats, Ginny and Kornelius.
"Through the pandemic, my family and I were still able to lead worship for New Hope Assembly of God in Muskogee via livestream, and I cannot express how much of a joy that experience has been," said Carpitcher.
