EVERYDAY HEROES: Store manager says COVID-19 cause alcohol 'trade'

An industry that saw a rise in business after COVID-19 hit the area was liquor stores - and Newton Adair, Blackhawk Liquor Store manager, said he has seen more customers than usual.
"Just when you think you know everyone in Tahlequah, you see new people," he said. "We got pretty busy. When the bars closed, we had more customers."
Adair said some people were spending money because they thought it would become worthless, and they wanted to have goods - such as whiskey - to trade.
Born and raised in Tahlequah, Adair, 37, graduated in the Tahlequah High School Class of 2000. Before starting at Blackhawk five years ago, he did construction. He lives with his 13-year-old son, Jaya, and Kassandra Charboneau, who also works at Blackhawk.
Adair said he is worried the outbreak and disruptions to everyday life will have lasting effects on the community and an entire generation.
"I'm hoping it makes people take the time to think about how clean they are. It comes down to basic hygiene," he said. "I've had a healthy immune system, but I'm not taking any chances."
Along with installing a shield in front of the cash register, which Adair said they will probably make permanent, employees have been disinfecting more often.
"We've done more cleaning, a lot more wiping, even though we usually keep it clean," said Adair. "We didn't really advertise it, but we did a lot of curbside delivery. It was our regular customers and elderly ones, during the day especially. They didn't want to get out and get exposed. We didn't, either."
Many customers have been wearing masks and keeping their distance.
"People are pretty good about being safe, with masks and all. There are ones that didn't at all. They think it's typical life. Some think it's a conspiracy or such," said Adair. "Everywhere we've been in town, people have been pretty safe. It's refreshing to see in this town. It seems like the town did a really great job of staying ahead of things."
While Adair said the curfew didn't affect the store, Blackhawk did begin closing at 10 p.m. on weeknights.
"We're trying to stay in line with other stores. There's no sense staying open and costing overhead," he said.
The supply chain for the liquor store has had ups and downs.
"Pure alcohol was impossible to get for a while. People were buying cheaper vodka with higher alcohol content. They were using it as hand sanitizer," said Adair.
He still can't get kegs of beer in stock, and it's hit-and-miss with ordering products.
"Having nonalcoholic items in is kind of nice. We can have soda and everything else," he said.
When he goes home, Adair has been being more careful.
"I'm always careful about washing my hands. We stay at home as much as possible. When we go shopping, we wear masks and use hand sanitizer. I've been keeping my kid at home," he said.
Adair is glad so many people have stayed upbeat, but he thinks it's sad that some local businesses are not going to reopen.
"It's leveling out, but I don't see us going back to the way it was before. Some say the comparison is 9/11," he said. "Maybe it'll help us a nation to be prepared as a nation."
