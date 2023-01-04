EVERYDAY HEROES: Store manager, TACC official uses faith, position to help

Bilal Chaudhry, manager of X-Press Stop gasoline stations and X-Press RV Park in Tahlequah, has used his faith to help his community since he first moved to the area in 2007.
Chaudhry said being the manager of his family’s businesses is an incredible opportunity, as it allows him to meet people from all walks of life.
“I think one of the unique points of views I have is that I get to interact with people from different demographics, different backgrounds, and engage in conversation with them, get to know them, even if it’s a couple of minutes a day,” said Chaudhry.
He said being able to talk with so many diverse types of people is fulfilling, as he can squander misconceptions by answering questions about his faith in Islam and ask others about theirs.
Chaudhry has also been recently added to the board of directors for the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce in 2022. Due to his position at X-Press Stop, Chaudhry said one of his main focuses is to educate Tahlequah youth in finances and economics.
“I’ve had a lot of employees over the years and co-workers who have come through X-Press Stop who didn’t really understand real-life financing, didn't understand what interest is, what credit is, how to avoid the pitfalls. So I feel like these great, good people were being taken advantage of by predatory lending, and just not understanding the mechanisms of how society works,” said Chaudhry.
When Chaudhry is not managing the X-Press Stops, he volunteers his time to multiple Cherokee County organizations and causes, such as Help In Crisis’ “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” and Feed My Sheep.
After leaving Tampa, Florida, and feeling as though he was missing out on acts of service, Chaudhry in 2011 began volunteering at Feed My Sheep, which he now directs.
“When you give to others it’s, honestly – I don’t know if this sounds very politically correct – but it’s a selfish act, because you yourself feel better, so you give more because it just makes you feel better. You feel like you’re fulfilling some type of purpose,” said Chaudhry.
Since 2011 Chaudhry has also participated in every Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser except for two. Chaudhry said the HIC event is needed in the community to help support women’s rights.
“They need to be supported, and since I don’t have the skill set to actually sit down and help them, all I can do is support them,” said Chaudhry.
He believes his community involvement stems mainly from his faith.
“We’re all here for a very finite amount of time, and my faith tells me – Islam tells me – to do as much good as possible, while you’re here, and to be a source for good and let your actions speak louder than your words,” said Chaudhry. “I just pray that God allows me and continues to bless me to help those who are in need and then I can continue to give back.”
