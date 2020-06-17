COOKSON - Lyndia Hutson and her husband, Rod, have owned Flint Ridge Grocery since 1989.
"We're in our 23rd year. I'm seeing a second generation of kids come through," she said.
Both were born and raised in the area; she is from Tahlequah, and Rod from Stilwell. They have made adjustments due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Hutson said people from a few demographics shop at Flint Ridge, including retirees, locals, and summer residents.
"We got customers we hadn't seen in awhile. We've seen some new faces and some older ones, especially since Keys Grocery has gone out of business," said Hutson. "We're very appreciative of people who have stayed our customers. Without them, we wouldn't be here."
Hutson said she knows most everybody, and even if she doesn't know their first and last names, she can recognize them.
"Everyone has been more attuned to their neighbors and needs more than usual. Cookson is just a nice place to live," she said. "It's not been business as usual, but I think this has brought out the best in people."
Hutson has been working seven days a week, which she didn't always do, but she has lost a couple of employees due to their not having babysitters or other issues.
"We are owner-operators. We do the buying and selling, repairs, stocking, checking out, carrying out," she said.
The number of store employees varies, depending on the season, but Hutson said they stay open year round.
"We usually have employees who stay a long time; some three, four, five years, and one has been here for 12 years," she said. "When you work with someone that long, you get to be close. Ron and I owe a great deal of our service to the community to our employees."
Rod has been staying at home during the pandemic, and Hutson makes sure to change and shower before interacting with him.
"He's high risk and trying to be away from people more than I am," said Hutson. "When I go to him, I want to be clean."
Hutson said the store saw fewer crowds during the stay-home-and-stay-safe stage.
"I went into town and it was a little intimidating. Things seemed to be a little bit calmer here than in town," said Hutson, 70.
While there are a lot of older people in the area, the store didn't set up special hours, but Hutson said they have always helped those who need purchases brought to the curb or even delivered. Marks were put on the floor for social distancing, employees wore masks, and they followed all guidelines.
The local fire department gave them a natural sanitizer to spray on baskets, door handles, and frequently touched surfaces.
"They were very helpful," said Hutson. "It was sea salt, vinegar, and ionized water. We could even spray it on our hands. It was easier on our hands and still killed the virus."
Most items Hudson has been able to keep in stock, including items people had trouble finding in Tahlequah. The fresh meat they carry is manufactured locally.
Since they don't order truckloads of the same items, some of the store's prices are a bit different than at bigger stores, but according to Hutson, customers seem to appreciate the store being opened and stocked.
"I ordered just like normal. It was like Christmas - I never know what I would get," said Hutson. "I've been working with suppliers, and I'm assured things are settling down."
The Hutsons are actually trying to sell the grocery store and retire.
With four grown children, seven grandchildren, five stepgrandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, she hopes they can take time to travel and see the family.
