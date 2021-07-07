EVERYDAY HEROES: Stylist faces challenges and makes connections during pandemic

Crystal Foster opened The Works Salon on Grand Avenue in Tahlequah on April 1, 2009. She admits that at that time she never would have expected trying to stay afloat during a worldwide pandemic. As a frontline worker, she shared her experience shutting down and reopening her salon.
“My experience being in business during the pandemic was interesting. All of a sudden we were faced with it, and we had to make quick decisions in order to survive and make ends meet,” she said.
The Works Salon was closed for six weeks, but after she opened it back up it became apparent to her that many were ready to get their hair done.
“After being closed for six weeks, we were able to come back to work and the flood gates had opened," Foster said. "People wanted their hair done, women needed their hair colored, and men came out, too."
The worst of it hit during the holidays from Thanksgiving to New Years. She explained that customers were canceling every day because they were either in quarantine, or because they had the virus. Others were just afraid to come in.
She was afraid too, but of having her shop shut down again.
As time passed, her clients felt more natural coming into the salon. The act of styling hair became therapeutic to them, especially for those who had distanced themselves from others for an extended period of time.
“After coming in for the first haircut, my customers told me that they were very grateful. They were able to feel like themselves again. It was just as important for them to connect with their hairstylists and have conversations. Having your hair cut can make your day. It makes you feel confident,” she said.
To help contain the virus, she enacted COVID procedures, which included sanitizing every station between clients. Hair stylists wore masks, and they admitted only one client at a time. Since then, according to CDC guidelines, they have been able to loosen their restrictions.
She has noticed that trends have changed because of the pandemic. With many not wanting to leave home, people are growing their hair out longer, and women are choosing to not dye their hair.
“I’ve seen handfuls of women deciding to go natural, or in other words letting their hair go gray. I’ve also seen women who decided to grow out their bangs because they were home so long their hair went past that awkward middle stage,” said Foster.
Fortunately, she has not seen the kinds of horror stories often seen on the internet of people attempting to bleach, cut, or dye their own hair at home.
While the workplace feels more normal, she said that she still has not seen a few of her customers who have chosen not to come into the salon.
“You don’t know what people are going through. You don’t know who has had the virus and who hasn’t, and for many, that can be scary,” she said.
Foster graduated from Fort Gibson High School and attended Muskogee VOTEC where she earned her cosmetology license.
