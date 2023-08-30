Nathan Reed, CEO and president of Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, has lived in or been a part of the Tahlequah community for the past 20 years, and has continued to positively impact area residents in that capacity.
Reed has remained near the community since he graduated from Northeastern State University. Due to his history with NSU, he said Tahlequah will always be a special place for him, as it has been for many others.
“Most people also stay or return to Tahlequah because the community was so good to them during their time at NSU,” Reed said. “I want to make sure everything I do continues to have an impact on the community so people want to stay here or come back when life allows for that.”
This October, Reed will have been working for the Chamber for three years, with the job’s opportunities the main reason he chose it.
Reed said being a part of the Tahlequah Chamber means he, and the rest of his co-workers, focus on development of business and community in the area.
“We strive to find ways to improve the business climate, the ease of operations for businesses, and make Tahlequah a place that businesses and people want to be,” Reed said. “Tahlequah is an amazing community with the best business owners, and we want everyone to know.”
Being president of the Chamber has allowed Reed to interact with many people around Tahlequah, spurring him to push for community improvements. Among the ways Reed has tried to do that are by trying to bring new career opportunities, supporting local businesses, and helping new retailers and restaurants coming to Tahlequah.
When it comes to the services Reed provides with the Chamber, he said he hopes people feel not only supported, but valued, as well.
“We get to this end result through a variety of ways, but I truly hope that is the outcome in everything,” Reed said.
While the Chamber is considered a nonprofit, Reed said working with other like organizations has helped to make the impact for which he strives.
“I strongly suggest every person to be involved with nonprofits,” Reed said. “This is likely the single biggest opportunity to have an impact on your community.”
While Reed tries to help the community through local businesses, he also sets out to aid in individual needs, which he believes is where the biggest impacts can be made. He helps individuals through career growth, relationship building, experiences, and more.
“This community is an amazing place and deserves the best we can all give,” Reed said. “The people here are wonderful and they make me want to better the community each day.”
