EVERYDAY HEROES: Teacher balances online, in-person learning

About a year ago, Tahlequah Public School students went on spring break. Little did the students and staff know many would not be returning.
Over the summer, administrators scrambled to prepare for the 2020-2021 year. They decided to appoint one teacher per grade level, K-3, to head their online classes. That's when Katie Watkins received her email.
"I was asked if I was interested in being the virtual teacher for first grade. I had to think about it," she said.
She didn't have any experience teaching online classes, but neither did any of the first-grade teachers. She was moving into uncharted territory, but she had a community to help her.
"Talking with the other teachers, I felt like it was something that could easily be done. A few days later, I replied yes," said Watkins.
She knew it was going to be a busy year. She was finishing her last semester of her master's degree at Northeastern State University, and she was also preparing to teach the Boys & Girls Club after school.
"I graduated in December 2020 from NSU. I had to write my capstone, which summarizes everything I learned in my master's degree in a paper," she said.
Previously, Watkins graduated from Coweta High School and attended NSU, earning her bachelor's degree in early education.
"I always knew I wanted to teach smaller kids. They are funny - you can see what they are going to be like when they grow up," she said.
Watkins first taught for Gilcrease and Jenks Elementary Schools. Four years ago, she decided to move to Muskogee, and she applied to Heritage Elementary School. During that time, she has gained the respect of co-workers and the administrators of the school. This year, for her work as a virtual teacher, she was presented with the 2020-2021 Heritage Teacher of the Year Award.
"It was a shock. It felt like I was not doing enough," Watkins said. "I was told that I was nominated. There was a ballot, and the school voted - and for some reason, they voted for me. I did shed a few tears, not just to be nominated, but to know someone would think of me that way."
This school year has presented its own challenges for online teachers, the biggest of which was that students who initially started the year online moved back to in-person. Due to large classroom sizes, Watkins was asked to teach her returning students in-person while balancing her online classes.
"I did not have any in-person students for the first month or two we were in school, then I had one student come back. I had that student for two weeks. Then it felt like every week I was getting a new student. By the break, I had five. After the break, I was getting a few more," she said.
She now teaches nine students online, and nine in-person. Each of her online students receives two Zoom classes a day. She has also divided her online classes into three reading groups, so each group gets close interaction with the teacher. In all, she teaches five Zoom classes per day.
She balances her in-person students by aligning their schedules with their learning centers, so they are engaged while she is teaching. Rather than treating online and in-person students as two separate classes, she allows a space for them to see one another, which helps foster connection.
"My in-class kids never feel like I'm shut off from them. I'm not hiding over there in a corner. They can see the virtual students on Zoom. I do that because I don't want to make it feel isolating, so when I am teaching, not everyone is doing the same thing at the same time," she said.
When Watkins started this school year, she thought her biggest challenge would be keeping her in-person kids socially distanced.
"That's actually been easy. I've never had to ask them to put their masks over their noses," she said.
The hardest aspect of her job is ensuring that online students have the same experience at home. While she does not have control over the learning atmospheres of online students, she works tirelessly to do her best to ensure they are making the most of their Zoom meetings.
Other Heritage teachers who work to balance online teaching include: Jennifer Blackbear, Lori Dandridge, Traeton Dansby, Brandi Franks, Katie Gailey, Sarah Hix, Jamie Lee, Jamie Lindsey, Trina Mallory, Alison McDowell, Taylor Roedenbeck, Mary Kaye Smith, Sally Steelmon, Cassy Stephens, Kristen Wadley, and Clanci Yancy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.