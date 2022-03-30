EVERYDAY HEROES: Teacher's new class prepares students for life

Dan Vivion is a Tahlequah Middle School teacher who is offering a new class this semester to help students prepare for life.
Life Skills Prevention is a nine-week elective course designed to teach students about social media, personal hygiene, mindfulness, living in the moment, developing empathy, understanding emotions, building self-esteem, being kind, internet safety, and drug prevention. The course even includes a week where kids learn about the humanities through art and film.
Vivion is originally from Pryor, but moved to Tahlequah to attend Northeastern State University, where he majored in theater and performed with the River City Players.
For 11 years, he became a full-time caregiver for his family and took care of his grandmother. After her death, he started working at TMS as a substitute teacher, filling in for drama and choir.
This is his first year teaching his own class. He sat with TMS administrators who found there was a need for a new kind of curriculum.
“Honestly, it fell in my lap. I had been here for two years, and they were looking to add an elective,” said Vivion. “When they had an opening for a new class, it seemed to fit. We thought about what kids need today.”
Vivion’s class doesn’t look like others. He makes use of lamps, rather than fluorescent ceiling lights. It is common for him to play relaxing music, and a sweet aroma welcomes students as they enter the room.
“It is a place where they can take a break. We journal every day. I think they enjoy that the most,” he said. "It is a time to let your mind go and talk about things that you don’t talk about in other classes. We do a lot of popcorn questions.”
He asks his class things like, “What did you learn this week?” or “How can we be a little kinder to others?” Once a week, the class does relaxation exercises on yoga mats to better clear the mind. The students sit in silence for 10 minutes, and afterward, they tell the class what they are thankful for, or what the favorite part of their week was.
“We respect everyone’s answers. They are learning to be nice in a group with each other,” he said.
In the class, Vivion embraces current technology to instruct children, including the use of YouTube and other online materials.
“I’m well aware of the times and the students. We use YouTube and watch motivational clips because they love YouTube. If you show them YouTube, they are in it,” he said.
On Fridays, the class disconnects from technology by putting away their Chromebooks and phones. It is typical for Vivion to play board games and cards with the students.
“We leave the outside world out of the classroom. I have some who complain about it, but overall, they are pretty engaged. For me, it is about seeing the smiles on their faces. When they don’t have their faces in their Chromebooks, I feel like I’m doing a good job,” said Vivion.
Emotional intelligence is an important topic that Vivion addresses. Middle-schoolers go through many changes that require them to rediscover and redefine who they are as people. For many, the process can feel overstimulating and overwhelming.
“I think now in the times we’re living in, if we are able to talk about how to be nice to someone, how to be present, how to protect yourself when you are on the internet, and how to just have a good time with people who are in the room, that's one of the most important lessons we can teach the next generation,” he said.
