EVERYDAY HEROES: Technician says community grateful for service

Scott Cook, 36, has worked for Tahlequah Cable TV for nine years, and the pandemic hasn’t changed his job as an installation technician much.
“I go to people's residences and install cable TV, internet, and phone service. I also troubleshoot troubles with these, as well,” he said. “My duties still apply as they would on a normal basis.”
Cook has altered some of his work routine, however.
“During this time, the things that have changed is how I enter homes. I wear masks and gloves and when I get back in the truck, I Lysol wipe everything and sanitize my hands and do these steps after every job,” he said.
The community is grateful for his company, Cook said.
“Everyone has been very understanding and it helps a lot,” he said. “My job is essential because we are a major communication partner, and without our service, it would leave some people without the ability to order things they need online and access things web based. Also, it allows people to view news about the situation and help keep them up to date on everything with COVID-19.”
A graduate of the Hulbert High School Class of 2003, Cook lives in Tahlequah with his wife and three children.
“Thankfully, we have not had to quarantine during this time. My wife is an essential worker, as well, so we have taken extra precautions with everything we do,” said Cook. “When I get off work, I shower and my clothes go straight to the washer.”
In his spare time, Cook enjoys hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.
