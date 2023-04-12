Greenwood Elementary Library Media Specialist Deena Jones has been in education for 31 years, 10 of those spent helping kids in the school library.
Jones has always enjoyed being a classroom teacher, but has fallen in love with impacting a larger group of students by being a library media specialist.
“I remember the first few weeks of library, I went in and I told my husband I never knew that I could love 550-plus kids at one time – and I just do,” said Jones.
Every day, Jones said six classes visit the media center, where she helps students check out books, read stories that connect to their literacy focuses, provide STREAM – science, technology, research, engineering, art, and math – activities, and more.
She especially enjoys seeing each student grow up and learn, something that helps Jones find the right book and topic for each child.
“When they come to me for books, I already know so much about them,” said Jones. “I know what they love to read, and when I’m picking out my choices for books, I’m like, ‘Violet loves horses, and so she wants some stuff about horses. [Probably] some nonfiction, but maybe she’d also like to have some chapter books dealing with that.’ Then I start researching, going in, and getting some books on that.”
Jones is also a department chair at the elementary, as well as the 21st Century Grant co-director for the aftercare program. Jones said one of the most difficult parts of her job is having enough time for all her duties, as well as being away from the children and the school during summer break.
“[It’s hard] because I’m planning for the next year and doing things, but I’m hoping [the kids are] happy and that everything is OK wherever they are in their worlds,” said Jones.
While Jones’ job is to help students learn how to read and love books, her main goal is for them to continue their growth and become productive members of society who will invest in helping others and whatever they enjoy.
Jones said her desire for her students’ success does not end once they leave Greenwood Elementary.
“I’m willing to do whatever it takes for these kids to be successful in the long term. If that means they are 30 and they don’t know what they’re doing and they need help, I’m willing to do whatever they need to help [them be successful],” said Jones.
