EVERYDAY HEROES: TPS super uses job to better students, staff

Tahlequah Public Schools Superintendent Tanya Jones's job is not just to be the leader of the local school district, but to help with a little bit of everything at each site.
Jones' job deals with everything from bond planning, to child nutrition, to transportation to curriculum.
"My job is to make sure kids leave Tahlequah Public Schools completely prepared to be successful in whatever job or life they choose to live, and it's to make sure the 500-plus employees have a great place to work and a safe place to work, and to get to go to a job they love every day," said Jones.
She characterizes herself as someone who wants to be a champion for others, especially when it comes to her staff and students.
"I will be everyone's champion. I will work as hard as I possibly can to make sure this is the best place ever," said Jones.
While this is her 27th year in the education field overall, it's her first year as a superintendent, which is something she has wanted and prepared for her entire life.
"I knew it was what I wanted to do," said Jones. "I would have told you even when I was a young child, that's what I wanted to do. I've had great teachers and administrators in my life, and I guess watching them is what helped me know this is what I wanted to do, and I think I'm doing just what I was made to do."
She said that while her past teachers have been a driving force for her education career, just knowing that education can change the lives of others is a big reason for her pursuit in the field.
While Jones enjoys her job, she said the time commitment for being a superintendent is one of the hardest parts of the job.
"I mean when I tell people that I go to work every day, if not earlier, and I'm likely to work 12 or 13 hours straight without taking a lunch break; that's a typical day," said Jones.
"Since I was hired for this job last spring, I have worked almost every Saturday and Sunday, but I am happy to do that right now, so this first year steps up the rest of my years for success."
She said growing up, working, and raising her own children in Tahlequah makes the job personal for her, which she describes as her dream job.
"We have so many people who are in need, and being a teacher you have the chance to make a difference, and you do that with the 20 or so kids in your class. But now, I get to make a difference with 4,000-plus people every day," said Jones. "I can't think of something more honoring and humbling than that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.