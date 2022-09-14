Tahlequah Public Schools Director of Transportation Paul Martin has worked for the district for the past four years and uses his background to ensure the safety of students.
Martin is in charge of every TPS vehicle in the district, and his job entails organizing 22 bus routes, setting up students on their individual routes, and taking care of transportation for extracurricular activities. He said the department importance because it provides a way for students to get it to school.
“We’re helping the parents also. It gives them a safe and reliable way to get their children to school; that's No. 1,” said Martin. “Also with our activities – whether it’s sports, choir, or theater, community outreach, whatever it is – those students need to get where they’re going. To me that stuff is at least, as important as what goes on in the classroom, so we take that responsibility seriously.”
The organizational part of Martin’s job takes the longest to complete, but it helps him keep the operation running smoothly for students and teachers, and focuses his drivers on student safety.
“When you’re driving a route, you have to be concerned with what the students are doing behind you but your main concern is road safety. There’s so much to pay attention to there, and with making sure the students are safe, you don’t want to have to stop and think, ‘Where do I go next?’” said Martin.
Martin is originally from Mount Vernon, Illinois, and has a background in logistics and youth ministry, which he believes goes hand in hand with his current occupation. He reasons that his youth ministry background helps him stay patient and shows him how to work with young kids, while his experience in logistics helps with the organizational part.
While Martin’s favorite aspect of the job is working with the different drivers, the toughest part is coping with student safety.
“That has to be our priority – to get them to school safely every single day. During those hours when we’re running those bus routes, everybody has to be on point and focused and doing their job,” said Martin. “That’s not necessarily worrying about it or fretting, but that’s the burden of it. I come in in the morning concerned with it, and I don’t relax until all of the routes are back safe.”
Martin said he grew up learning that working hard at a job is expected.
“I don’t look at it as anything heroic or magical or anything. I’m just doing my job. In the meantime, if I am doing my job, we are having that positive influence on our students,” said Martin. “I come from a blue-collar background. I had the example of my grandfather, who just woke up and went to work every day. They never missed, never complained, and they just provided for their family and did what they were supposed to do, and that’s my focus.”
