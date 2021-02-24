EVERYDAY HEROES: Tribal Studies director looks forward to normalcy

Sara Barnett Nsakashalo, 38, graduated high school from Haskell, Oklahoma. She came to Northeastern State University and earned her Bachelor of Arts in psychology in 2004 and Master’s of Education in school counseling in 2006.
“Tahlequah became my home, as this is where I became the person I am today,” said Barnett Nsakashalo.
Barnett Nsakashalo worked as a staff assistant for the NSU Center for Tribal Studies when she was a student, and has been the director since July 2015.
“CTS serves as a central hub of support for our Native students on campus, but we are also a cultural resource for the campus and community,” said Barnett Nsakashalo. “My position involves a great deal of advocacy and resource-gathering – through partnerships, collaboration, and grant writing. Our educational mission continues here at the university, and our students need support and encouragement.”
Barnett Nsakashalo said because of the pandemic, CTS had to cancel some of its programming and move most of it to a virtual format.
“Though many of us are experiencing Zoom fatigue, I do think people appreciate the virtual events. I think our students are glad to know we are here – virtually and in person,” she said. “We have a mask mandate, have to get safety plans approved for all in-person events, and of course, have hand sanitizer and Lysol wipes everywhere. We are all exhausted; now more than ever, we need to practice self-care.”
Barnett Nsakashalo is involved in several local organizations, including American Association of University Women, Indigenous Peoples Alliance, and the Tahlequah Community Garden.
“Only the latter has really been actively meeting/ and planning volunteer events since the pandemic,” she said.
Barnett Nsakashalo lives with her husband and daughter.
“Thankfully, we have all remained safe and haven't had to quarantine,” she said.
When she arrives home, Barnett Nsakashalo said the first thing she does is wash her hands, and she usually tries to disinfect her keys and phone.
When the weather is warm, Barnett Nsakashalo enjoys being outside and likes to swim, hike, and relax to the sounds of nature.
“I’m looking forward to the summer months and hopefully return to hosting family gatherings,” she said. “I enjoy reading and learning new things.”
