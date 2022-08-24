EVERYDAY HEROES: TRIO employee helps first-generation college students

Diane Walker, a Northeastern State University alumna and director of NSU Educational Talent Search TRIO programs, has used her job over the years to help thousands of high school students continue their education.
Walker’s job incorporates directing and managing two separate programs for local and nonlocal students. She provides information about financial aid, scholarships, and admissions for low-income and/or potential first-generation college students. She said that while she manages and discusses future education endeavors, she is also there for students who need her.
“I love it when we connect and I know they find that trust in me and that I'm truly genuine in helping them, so they reach out to me when they have questions,” said Walker. “They text me all hours of the night sometimes, but they know I’m here for them, and that’s my favorite part – when I can have that relationship and build that trust, and they can come to me when they need help.”
Walker has been working for TRIO for almost 30 years with several Cherokee County schools.
“I have a passion for helping students. I have an education degree, so I knew I wanted to work with students,” said Walker.
Walker said her reason for taking the job – and her passion for helping low-income and first-generation college students – comes from her own personal experiences as a first-generation college student.
“Nobody knew what to do, when to do it, how to do it, so that’s who [I am] helping,” said Walker.
As a first-generation student who did not qualify for grants, like the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, Walker said she found college to be difficult and taxing.
“I was kind of thrown to the wolves. I had to figure it out and that’s [some] advice I tell kids: ‘You cannot be afraid to ask for help,’” said Walker.
Walker said she is the type of person she wishes she had around during college, which helps her see the importance this type of person can be for students.
“It’s really important to get them through the process, because otherwise, they’re probably not going to go, because no one’s helping them and they don’t know what to do. Then we lose them,” said Walker.
For those who are considered first-generation college students, Walkers recommends they take advantage of every resource and opportunity they are offered. She also said students should start learning what their strengths and skills are to help equip themselves for their futures.
