EVERYDAY HEROES: Trucker gives out stockings full of blessings

Timothy Gray, a Muskogee resident, has helped those struggling with homelessness in Tahlequah and the surrounding area by offering "blessing bags " in stockings this holiday season.
Gray, a semi-truck driver, said he has distributedf the blessing bags for about eight years because he believes everyone deserves a chance at receiving help, no matter what their situation may be.
"One thing that gets me is, if there is a deer caught in a fence, there are a hundred hunters trying to get that deer out of that fence, but if there is a homeless person downtown, they walk right past them," said Gray. "I can't understand why people would do that."
The stockings/bags contain various basic supplies, such as water, socks, mouthwash, toothbrush, gloves, lotion, Vienna sausages, chips, flashlights, McDonald's gift cards, etc. Gray said he gives out about 10 bags, or stockings, for this time of year, each month in various places in the surrounding area.
Due to seeing several instances of homelessness throughout his travels as a truck driver, Gray said he also carries the bags on his truck to give to people he meets while out on the road.
Gray said he does not give out the bags for any type of recognition, but because he feels a need to help each person he meets.
His advice for others who want to help people in similar situations is to simply do what is in their hearts.
"If you feel like you need to help somebody, then help them," said Gray.
While holiday time tends to bring more of a need for the blessing bags, Gray said people need help every day of the year.
"It's not a permanent thing because everybody will come out of it sooner or later if they try, but it takes an army of people to do it, and the best thing that we can do is never give up on the homeless people," said Gray.
