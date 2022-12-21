EVERYDAY HEROES: Trucker gives out stockings full of blessings

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected Thursday into Thursday night behind an arctic cold front with wind chills 20 to 25 degrees below zero by Friday morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation will quickly transition to snow behind the front. Total snow accumulations generally 1 to 2 inches. A light glaze initially possible due to a very brief period of freezing rain. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Cherokee and Adair Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 4 AM Thursday to noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact travel. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near blizzard like conditions will briefly be possible behind the front with greatly reduced visibilities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. &&