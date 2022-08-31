EVERYDAY HEROES: Woman uses personal experience to aid students

TRIO Upward Bound Director Lisa Johnson uses her experiences coming from a low-income family and as a first-generation college student to help others like her.
Johnson leads the NSU Upward Bound Program by running the day-to-day operations and connecting with participants, which provides 60 high school students from low-income families with college preparation.
"I think TRIO programs are not just important for the Tahlequah area but all over. We are a grant funded program that has been around since the early 60s and I think it's important to help connect the community to help support the students who may not get the support anywhere else in their lives, and to strengthen the world in general," said Johnson.
Johnson said she created a program for Tulsa Public School Upward Bound students.
One branch of the program offers students a chance to live on the NSU college campus in Tahlequah for six weeks during the summer.
Students stay in the dorm rooms, which gives them the feel of life as college students.
"They get acclimated to the college campus and they start feeling like they can take ownership of it," said Johnson. "So a lot of things with first-generation college students is, they battle with 'imposter syndrome,' where they don't feel like they belong there. It's really hard for first generations to get involved on campus and by having these students live on campus every single summer, they gain a sense of belonging."
She dropped out of high school when she was younger, Johnson said, which drives her passion for helping prevent other students from experiencing the same thing.
"I love to learn and sometimes when you're stuck in the middle of an under-resourced school, you think learning is just a reminder of what high school is about, and it's so much more than that. I am passionate about showing students that it's not just high school," said Johnson.
One of the hardest issues for first-generation college students who are also considered to be low-income is understanding the process, she said.
This can be due to lack of a support system to which the student can relate.
"Find your support system, wherever you're going. Find a support system you can lean on when it gets tough, and don't be afraid to evaluate your pathway and change it if you need to," said Johnson.
NSU in Tahlequah will be hosting a TRIO day Wednesday, Oct. 26; Upward Bound and the TRIO Talent Search programs will be present.
