EVERYDAY HEROS: Can-do attitude makes student a hero to others

A Northeastern State University senior on the autism spectrum received an Autism Impact Award for Adult Achievement on Aug. 11.
The Sunrise Tulsa Rotary Foundation recognized Patrick Hamblin with the award at a fundraiser event because he was able to excel and do well in his community.
Justin Chase, founder and director of the RiverHawks Scholar Program, said Hamblin has thrived the four years he has been in the program. Chase said RiverHawks Scholar Program focuses on making the college inclusive for students with intellectual or developmental disabilities by teaching them laundry lessons, having weekly room checks, and more.
“Patrick is doing outstanding in our program. He is really loved on campus,” said Chase.
Chase said staff and students on campus love Hamblin, with mentors and tutors even requesting him due to his positivity, encouraging words, and just being able to make others feel better.
Hamblin interned for marketing and communications department on campus last year, which helped further his independence. He said he felt happy to receive his award and likes the independence college provides.
Hamblin’s success and independence are the traits Chase thinks makes Hamblin a hero to others.
“I think what he really shows others is that he is not limited or stopped by his disability. He’s overcoming the challenges of autism by being successful, living independently, being successful as a college student, and in the workplace,” said Chase. "I think he makes other people feel special about themselves and that’s a special gift. Not everybody has that. Some people are fun to hang out with or are informative or educational, but making people feel better about themselves, that’s a pretty special gift."
Hamblin said in the future, he wants to have a wife and a three-bedroom house, complete with a fence and a dog.
Chase said this conceptualization of wanting to live independently is a great step and helps Hamblin now he has to work hard for his future.
