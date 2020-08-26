EVERYDAY HEROS: NSU instructor conjures up unique opportunities

Barbara Fuller is starting her 20th year at Northeastern State University. She's a faculty member in the College of Education and director for the Robotics Academy of Critical Engagement.
“I created this position and the duties, so I am constantly changing the duties and program. When all the layers of the onion are peeled away, I actually train future teachers in emerging technologies, as well as low-tech in STEAM [science, technology, engineering, art, and math] areas,” said Fuller. “I am always focusing on innovative and immersive ways to accomplish that: community involvement through teaching opportunities, workshops for children, partnerships with global businesses, travel to other states and international, summer academies – whatever opportunity I can create for our students to be ‘boots on the ground' planning and teaching.”
Originally from Van Buren, Arkansas, Fuller, 54, discovered Tahlequah through her husband, David, who is from here.
“His father taught at NSU and retired. We wanted to be closer to family when the kids were tiny, so we moved from Bentonville to here,” she said.
Although classes were dismissed or went online in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers have stayed busy learning new technology and ways to adapt their learning environments.
“Normally I would have mentored a whole batch of full interns last spring, but when schools shut down, it became a survival mode for them and for me. They were trying to learn how to teach in a pandemic as much as the master teachers,” said Fuller. “Now more than ever, teachers need support in online learning and teaching. Future teachers need that additional support, too. I began helping Tahlequah Public Schools train a few weeks ago and am continuing with other teachers who need help. Right now, it’s all about getting support to anyone in the teaching field. It’s what NSU’s COE is all about.”
In April, Fuller began planning to move her program from one room to 22 rooms in another building, and without work assistants, it was a difficult process.
“We had planned on a huge family night grand opening in August,” she said. “As we rolled into May, I began taking as many online trainings as I could and began sending electronic resources to teachers all over the U.S. who needed help.”
This summer, Fuller’s team decided to continue the annual Youth Summer Academies and offer them online and face-to-face following guidelines set by NSU and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They implemented temperature checks and proper hand-washing, and required masks.
“I knew how important it was to parents and the social well-being of the children,” said Fuller. “As fall comes, instead of the professional development I created for students, faculty and staff, and community, I am transferring all the opportunities we were going to provide to amazing virtual opportunities. It’s just a switch in the brain, and luckily, I have a background in online learning.”
Fuller said the community has been extremely supportive.
“The community knows my job and have always been supportive of the teaching profession,” she said.
While she is working online a lot, she is concerned about her husband returning to teach at Tahlequah Public Schools. Their 20-year-old daughter, who attends college, also lives with them.
“He will come into contact with over 100 students a day. I am immunocompromised, and I am worried he will bring it back to me,” said Fuller. “We have masks for him to change out between every class. When school starts, we will all change clothes and wash as we enter the house.”
The Fullers have two daughters, Eden and Piper, and cats named MoJo JoJo, Yoshi, Ferdinand, and Lennie.
Among other hobbies, Fuller loves to read.
“I am from a poverty family, and reading took me out of my childhood traumas. Honestly, my job is my hobby,” she said. “If I am interested in saving the butterflies, then I have the ability to immerse myself in that culture, design lessons and teaching opportunities for it, and add it to my program for everyone. I am a lifelong learner and am always looking for new ways to reach children; that just happens to transition over well to my job.”
NSU now has a certified waystation for butterflies and soon will have webcams available, according to Fuller.
