'Everything Black' NSU event touts culture, history

Every February, Black History Month shines a spotlight on the culture and history of people of color in America and across the world. Events such as Everything Black, put on by the Northeastern State University Association of Black Collegians, is part of that effort.
“The ultimate purpose of this event was to showcase a variety of talents within the Black community,” said Neriah Wharry, ABC president. “A lot of times, the negative light that is shined on our people outweighs the positive. We held this in hopes that people would be able to see us in the light we should be portrayed in, a positive light, all while celebrating Black History Month.”
The talents of many people of color were showcased, ranging from reading poetry, dancing, magic, comedy and more. This was the first time ABC held this event, but organizers intend to make it an annual undertaking. Due to this being the first time, there were a few hiccups and things did not go exactly as intended.
“We had a lot of last-minute issues," said Wharry. "For example, three of our performers did not show at all, and two of them were there, but late. Luckily enough, we worked together and we were able to make adjustments to our schedule in a short amount of time.”
Wharry said one performer in particular had to be removed from the stage for not following the standards ABC had set.
“We also had another issue with a performer who refused to abide by the rules and regulations we had set for the show,” said Wharry. “This particular performer made a lot of negative jokes and comments that were not approved by us. We had to ask him to leave the stage because of this. Despite the unforeseen circumstances, we were able to push through, and for that, I believe this was a successful event.”
The audience did not seem phased by the unpredictable circumstances that hindered the original idea of the show. Justin Pitman, NSU student, enjoyed everything the show had to offer.
“I would say that my experience at the Everything Black event was exciting and engaging,” said Pitman. “The guests who were brought to perform were amazing and had the audience captivated. Although there was a rather small group in the room, it definitely felt like it was a large audience. Great experience, along with a great organization.”
Along with being entertained, members of the audience also felt like it gave them a window into other cultures they do not see and experience often.
“I thought it was a very insightful event that gave a platform to Black performers,” said Allie Williams, NSU student. “I enjoyed the poetry and dancing very much; it was powerful. I think that everyone should attend events like this all the time to gain a better perspective of different cultures' feelings and ideals.”
Get involved
Association of Black Collegians holds meetings every Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the NSU University Center Room 223. For more information, send an email to abc@nsuok.edu.
