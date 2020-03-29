The office of Cherokee County District Court Clerk Lesa Rousey-Daniels said evictions are on hold, with dockets being postponed until March 30.
Landlords or property owners can still file the paperwork with the court clerk's office, but a tenant cannot be evicted or locked out unless ordered by a judge.
“They would still have to go through the process and still have the legal paperwork,” said Rousey-Daniels. “We’re filing for entry and detainers, but it’s so far out for getting a court date.”
Entry and detainer is an action a landlord or property owner uses to remove an occupant who refuses to leave after appropriate notice. The state of Oklahoma requires landlords to provide the tenants with written notice of the intention to reclaim the property and the reason they are seeking to reclaim it. After the notice has expired and the tenant refuses to vacate, the landlord would then file for a forced entry and detainer with the court.
When a court clerk receives a ruling on an entry-and-detainer action, the landlord or property owner will need to request that the clerk issue a Writ of Restitution.
Laci Klinger, managing attorney at Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, said there is mortgage relief for tenants, and eviction hearings won't be held until maybe May or June.
“Foreclosures and evictions are allowed to be filed and they can still go through that process, but they wouldn’t have a hearing for at least a couple of months – maybe longer, if it gets worse,” said Klinger.
Klinger encourages people who are facing eviction, foreclosure, unpaid debts, unemployment, or anything created by COVID-19, to call Legal Aid and get set up for help
To apply for help, call 888-534-5243 or go to oklegalconnect.org. For legal information, visit oklaw.org.
