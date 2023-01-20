Evolving stalker laws can give more protection to the victims

January is National Stalking Awareness Month, and advocates are sharing the impact on victims and how the law has changed since just last year.
Stalking is the willful, malicious and repeated following of a person that would cause the victim to feel threatened, fearful, intimidated or harassed.
According to the Stalking Prevention, Awareness and Resource Center, SPARC, most victims are stalked by someone they know. Forty percent were stalked by a current or former intimate partner; 42 percent by an acquaintance; 19 percent by a stranger; and 8 percent by a family member.
Krys Havenar, victims services coordinator for Help In Crisis, said college students are most likely to be victims of stalking.
“Unfortunately, statistics also tell us that 43 percent of college students who experience stalking don't identify it as stalking, so there definitely needs to be more awareness and education on college campuses about how to identify and respond to stalking,” she said.
Title IX and HawkReach Counseling Services are hosting a resource table Monday, Jan. 23, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Northeastern State University Center.
“They will have on-campus resource information, as well as safety strategy considerations, information on how to document stalking behaviors and information on signs of healthy and unhealthy behaviors in a relationship,” said NSU Media Coordinator Ernest Rollins.
The impacts of stalking can vary, depending on several factors. Havenar said victims report being afraid they or someone they know will be harmed, fearful of not knowing what could happen next, or that they’re losing their minds.
“We know that less than 29 percent of victims file police reports in response to stalking, but many will make changes in their day-to-day lives. Many victims change their routine to try to make the stalking stop; they may quit their job, change their school schedule or not go to classes, limit their social interactions, move to a new house/apartment, etc,” she said.
Victims can file a report within the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and they’ll be assisted with obtaining a petition for a protective order.
An individual can file a formal application to a court by filling out the petition for protective order paperwork in District Court Clerk Lesa Rousey Daniels’ office at the Cherokee County Courthouse. The petitioner will check off items of relief he or she is requesting; the defendant should be prohibited from having any contact with the petitioner, either in person, by others, or by phone, mail or electronic means.
Police reports must be filed before submitting a petition for a PO with district court, if there’s an act of stalking between the victim and an acquaintance. There must be three reported incidents of stalking before the PO will be granted. There is an exception if rape, a sex offense, forcible sodomy, kidnapping, or assault with a deadly weapon purportedly occurred.
The petitioner can request a civil standby of law enforcement officers if he or she lives with the perpetrator. The victim can also ask that the defendant remain away from the residence for a certain amount of time.
Daniels will take the petition to one of the judges, who will sign the PO if the jurisdictional grounds are met, and it will be effective until the date of the court hearing. The CCSO will serve the emergency PO.
Special District Judge Jerry Moore handles majority of protective order filings and hearings in Cherokee County.
New methods of stalking advance every year and laws pertaining to online stalking are continuously amended as the use of the internet progresses.
According to state statute Title 21 O.S. Sections 1173, anyone who maliciously and repeatedly harasses or follows another person could be found guilty of stalking.
Assistant District Attorney William Cosner said stalking is now filed as a felony, with a three-year sentence for a first offense, six-year sentence for the second offense, and 12 years for the third.
“I think we all need to take stalking more seriously, because it can and does, at times, end in murder. Oklahoma is making good steps towards this with the statute change last November that made stalking a first offense felony,” Havenar said.
Prosecutors have the power to charge someone who is stalking with a felony on the first offense instead of waiting for the person to commit the crime a second time.
People are more likely to make threats via their electronic device than they would in person.
“People are a lot tougher when there’s a computer screen between them and the person they’re threatening,” Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said.
All services provided by HIC are free and confidential to victims. Their shelter serves victims in four counties: Adair, Sequoyah, Cherokee, and Wagoner. HIC services include counseling, domestic violence education groups, and a variety of classes for parents.
“We have our 24/7 hotline they can call and are also happy to meet with them in person, either at our office or on campus. We can help with danger assessment, safety planning, and provide options for them in regards to how to respond to the stalking. And of course, these services are also available to stalking victims who are not college students, too,” Havenar said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.