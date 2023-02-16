The Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show kicked off as the sheep were examined, judged, and awarded based on their different qualities.
Heather Winn, OSU Extension educator, said the judge looks for several things when he scrutinized the sheep.
“This is a market show, so the judge is looking for an animal that is most complete and ready for [market]. He was looking [at] fat cover, muscle, and length of loin,” Winn said.
Ewes are female sheep and wethers are males. Chase McGolden, judge of the show, told the crowd there was quite a bit of competition this year, based on his observation.
“What an awesome way to start with a [group] of wether that comes in here today, and it’s probably cliche to say that some of these things in a single entry can stand quite a bit of competition. But I don’t think that’s too far of a stretch on these sheep,” he said.
The point of the shows is to give FFA and 4-H members to show off all the hard work they put into raising their animals.
“They’re all separated into breeds, so if you win one breed, you go back out there for Grand Champion overall. Each breed is different and I go back out there for the Grand drive. Last year, I won Grand Champion here and I’ve been doing this for probably six years,” said Danika Spaulding.
They have the opportunity to sell their livestock and make a profit from their work, breeding and raising the animals.
Competitors don’t always sell their livestock, and they may keep them to continue working to perfect the bloodline through breeding and nourishment.
The livestock show took place at the Cherokee County Community Building this year. It continues through Sunday, Feb. 19.
Sheep winners
Chloee Barnes, Grand Champion; Spaulding, Reserve Champion; and Elisabeth Haggard, Bronze Medallion.
Showmanship: Eden Watkins, Junior division; Madison Hood, Intermediate division; and Elisabeth Haggard, Senior division.
