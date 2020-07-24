The former Welling fire chief has been charged with embezzlement.
On July 21, the office of District Attorney Jack Thorp charged Martin Webb with count 1 of embezzlement.
According to the court document, between January 2017 and December 2019, Martin fraudulently appropriated the sum of more than $2,500 but less than $15,000 that belonged to the Welling Volunteer Fire Department.
Part of those funds come from a permanent quarter-penny sales tax, approved several years ago by Cherokee County voters. That money is split among the area's VFDs.
According to the document, the funds had been entrusted to Martin by WFD.
The offense is punishable by imprisonment for up to five years and a fine not to exceed $5,000 and restitution.
Calls to WFD were unanswered by press time.
