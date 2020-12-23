Except elections, no way exists for citizens to boot OK state officials

While often quiet or muzzled, calls for Oklahoma elected officials to be removed from their positions can be found in small corners of the internet. But they have little chance of coming to fruition.
In some municipalities, citizens have a mechanism to remove local leaders from office through a recall petition. In fact, residents in four cities have attempted to recall officials this year over their handling of COVID-19 protocols. No similar clause for Oklahoma legislators exists, though.
“There are a handful of states out there that do allow for the recall of their state legislative members,” said Jason Nichols, former mayor and political science professor at Northeastern State University. “It varies by state, but in Oklahoma, there’s no provision for recalling legislators.”
But while no recall measures are on the books, elected officials still have rules to follow.
“They can be removed if they’re charged with a felony or convicted of a felony, and there are some other ways,” said State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee.
For the Legislature, each chamber may determine the rules of its proceedings, punish its members for disorderly behavior, and with the concurrence of two-thirds, expel a member, according to the Oklahoma Constitution.
In the Senate, the sitting member who contests the election, returns or qualifications of another senator can file the challenge with the Secretary of State. Meanwhile, House rules call for any member who, while under the influence of intoxication liquor or drugs, appears in the Chamber or in any part of the Capitol building assigned to the House, shall be in contempt and subject to reprimand, suspension or expulsion.
One state official, under the condition of anonymity, also pointed out that citizens could petition a grand jury to investigate a state official, which could lead to a conviction that could cause the need for removal from office.
According to Article 2, Section 18 of the Oklahoma Constitution, a grand jury of 12 people could convene upon the order of a district judge upon his own motion; or by order of district judge who receives a petition signed by at least 500 qualified electors of that county. If citizens were to try filing a second petition within the same calendar year, the number of required signatures would double.
The state also has impeachment rules. Gov. Jack C. Walton was impeached and removed from office in 1923; seven years later, Henry Johntson became the second governor to be impeached and removed from office.
Article 8 of the State Constitution outlines the protocols for impeaching the governor and other elected state officers, including Justices of the Supreme Court. Each are subject to impeachment for “willful neglect of duty, corruption in office, habitual drunkenness, incompetency, or any offense involving moral turpitude committed while in office.”
The system works similarly to that of Congress. The Oklahoma House of Representatives may present articles of impeachment to the Senate, which serves as the court of impeachment and is presided over by the chief justice. And the Constitution states: “When the Senate is sitting as a Court of Impeachment, the senators shall be on oath, or affirmation, impartially to try the party impeached, and no person shall be convicted without the concurrence of two-thirds of the senators present.”
