Tahlequah Public Schools is offering teachers and staff an exercise class to promote wellness amid the effects of the pandemic.
Over the course of the disease and its subsequent variants, TPS educators have observed that COVID-19 has taken a toll on the morale of the community, as many have lost loved ones and experienced hardships. While COVID-19 is arguably slowing down, the effects still linger, and the school has taken action to alleviate some of the stress.
DeAnn Mashburn, TPS executive director of Human Resources and Secondary Education, said the district wants to be proactive about addressing this issue.
"We wanted to offer stress relief and well-being strategies for the mental and physical health of our employees," she said. "We recognized last year that even though teaching is a rewarding profession, it has been extremely stressful during the pandemic."
The school coordinated with Rachel Purget to put on a workout and relaxation class called "Breathe, Sweat, Relax," for faculty and staff.
"We wrote a grant last year to the Tahlequah [Public Schools] Foundation and were funded to pay for [the class]," said Mashburn.
The classes are ongoing, running from approximately Tuesday, Nov. 2 to April 28. The class meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays with a few Wednesday sessions available at the Tahlequah Middle School gym at 3:45 and again at 5:30 these evenings. They are free to any TPS employee.
The class is designed to offer teachers an in-person class to get a good workout, to rebalance, and to focus the mind. It is open to all fitness levels, ages, and is promoted as a great class for beginners.
Purget teaches the class and makes sure to offer variations for all fitness levels so everyone can benefit from this program.
"This class is unique because it’s all encompassing. Each class, we start with a cardio burst, breathing exercises, we stretch, yoga sequencing, we talk with each other, and we end the class with relaxation," said Purget. "You get a full body workout, head to toe, heart to soul."
Each session is ended by practicing mindfulness and making a plan for a personal improvement by the next class. She has been practicing yoga for over 20 years and has taught everywhere from Cherokee County to a class by the Pacific Ocean as part of her roaming yoga studio, but still feels like this class has special importance.
"The last couple of years, teachers have been asked to do things they never thought they would have to do. They keep pushing forward," Purget said. "In those situations, you have to know how to take care of yourself so you can be able to continue to take care of others. I hope this class gives our teachers tools on how they can take care of themselves, so they can continue to love, teach, and protect our student population."
Employees seem grateful this program is being offered.
"It was a lot of fun. I'll keep coming back," said Norma Saddique, a TPS employee.
Purget enjoys being able to give back to teachers and other TPS staff.
"This is such a great group: fun, positive willing to try new things. I look forward to every class," she said.
