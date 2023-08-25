With the 2023 Cherokee County Fair just around the corner, exhibitors are getting their animals and indoor projects in tip-top condition.
Cherokee County OSU Extension Office Family and Consumer Science Educator Heather Winn said this year's fair, which runs Sept. 6-9, will not have new features this year, but the location will be at the new Cherokee County Livestock Arena at 1425 N. Douglas Ave.
Winn said the livestock shows are considered to be a "blow-and-go," which means most FFA and 4-H members will be exhibiting out of their trailers.
"Some people like showing out of their trailers, but we have a big enough facility where they will be able to set up their lamb stands and goat stuff, and use the blow dryers on them," Winn said.
The County Fair will not only feature livestock shows for rabbits, poultry, swine, sheep, cattle, and goats, but will offer local residents the opportunity to enter projects in the consumer/family sciences division, science and technology, and many more.
"We have baked goods, clothing, cookies, cakes bread, and candies," Woodall OHCE Club president and member Teresa Fleming said. "We have food preservation, whether it be butters, jams, fruits, jellies, vegetables, preserves, pickles, and relishes."
Entries for indoor exhibits will be accepted Sept. 6 from noon-6 p.m., with the projects being judged Sept. 7.
"A lot of people make and like to display their items, and it's a way to show off their items," Fleming said.
Fleming said she, as well as several other members with her organization, will be submitting various exhibits for the indoor portion of the fair. Among the projects Fleming will be entering include homemade jelly, paper crafts, seasonal wreaths, floral arrangements, and more.
Fleming said while members of groups such as OHCE and 4-H can enter exhibits, individuals who are not affiliated with any club can enter in the open classes.
Other activities the County Fair will feature are the turtle races, bicycle races, tractor-driving contest, and the cat and dog show.
Carolan Schaefer, Cherokee County’s 4-H educator, said this will be the first year for her and her children to be a part of a county fair. Schaefer said her son, Zane, will be taking part in the dog show and entering leaf collections, while her daughter, Caylan, is creating a digital poster.
By staging various activities and divisions, Schaefer said the fair allows everyone to take part in the competition, and for some to get back to their roots by being part of activities like canning or sewing.
"As far as the community goes, I think [the fair] is a way these kids can show off what they can do," said Schaefer. "Everybody likes to have their stuff looked at and know that they've done a good job. I think it's important for the kids to get that feedback."
Check it out
For more information on activities and schedules, Cherokee County Fair Books can be found at the OSU Extension Office at 908 South College.
