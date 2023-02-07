Many area organizations are celebrating Black History Month, with several events and installations planned throughout the month of February.
At Northeastern State University, the theme for Black History Month this year is “Celebrating Black Innovation.”
“This year, we are celebrating all the innovative contributions African Americans have made to the country and the world,” said Kasey Rhone, NSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion coordinator, in a recent press release. “This ranges from attaining political positions and scientific discoveries to musicians and TikTok creators. We are recognizing and celebrating the creative and intellectual force of the Black community, which includes our students and alumni.”
Several community events are scheduled, such as a discussion with Oklahoma Rep. Mauree Turner – the first non-binary representative in Oklahoma. Turner will speak virtually to the NSU community on Feb. 16 at 3:30 p.m.
Tearsney Grayson of the NSU Association of Black Collegians said the group has a couple events scheduled so far for February, with two more tentatively planned later in month, awaiting confirmation of certain details.
“Trivia Night [is planned for] Friday, Feb. 10 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.; Comedy Night is on Monday, Feb. 13 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Jazz Lab; Soul Food Dinner is on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from noon to 5:30 p.m. at [Baptist Collegiate Ministry],” said Grayson. “[We’re] offering options of two pick-up times.”
The Office of Diversity and Inclusion, along with ABC, will host the “Black Showcase” in the University Center basement in front of Rhone's office. The showcase will feature various informational displays about famous African Americans.
The Cherokee Nation is celebrating Black History Month with an ongoing exhibit at the Cherokee National History Museum – “We Are Cherokee: Cherokee Freedmen and the Right to Citizenship” – with the recent addition of the winning pieces from Cherokee Freedmen Youth Art Show.
“[The art show] features the artistic talent of students in grades six through 12 who are Cherokee Nation citizens of Freedmen descent,” said Donna Tinnin, senior manager of Museums and Events for Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism, ahead of the show entry deadline.
Awards were presented on Feb. 4, and the winners were Kamaria Flake, who won best of show, judges' choice, and first place for the piece “My Eyes Look At My Beauty"; Braylon Dedmon Jr., who won judges' choice and second place for the piece “Afro indigenous"; and Salmawn Wright, who won judges' choice and third place for the piece “Past and Future Self.”
Their artwork is on display through Feb. 28 at the Cherokee National History Museum, alongside “We Are Cherokee.”
“This is an opportunity to shine light on an important topic and provide a platform for young artists to showcase their talent,” said Tinnin. “The primary exhibit, as well as our youth show, are just part of Cherokee Nation's efforts toward reconciliation. It all plays an important part of the healing and growth necessary for the Cherokee people to move forward.”
“We Are Cherokee” exhibit has been on display since September 2022 and features the story of the Cherokee Freedmen from emancipation from slavery through their fight for recognition as tribal citizens.
"Cherokee history is full of rich moments, full of great triumphs, full of Cherokee people acting collectively to overcome tragedy, work through trauma, and build a great nation. But we have to tell the whole of the story," said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. in a September press release. "We have to recognize there were times that we imposed trauma on others; we have to acknowledge that we enslaved African-Americans under our own law. If we ignore or suppress that, we do to Freedmen and their descendants the same things that have been done to Cherokee people. Our story has been suppressed; our story has been denied. Any nation is a stronger nation if they tell their whole story: the tragedy, the triumph, and the chapters that are dark and difficult."
Check it out
A virtual tour of the exhibit has recently been made available at www.visitcherokeenation.com/attractions/cherokee-national-history-museum
