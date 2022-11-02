EXPANDING HORIZONS: Thousands in area welcome arrival of Whataburger and meat plant, but more is coming

Some people may have noticed new and exciting things happening in and around Tahlequah, starting with a burgeoning business community.
Social media went into a frenzy last week after the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce announced Whataburger was breaking ground in the city. News of the restaurant chain coming to town wasn't shocking to some, as rumors had been floating around for quite some time.
Mayor Sue Catron was at Tuesday's groundbreaking ceremony, and she said a number of conversations are taking place with developers and potential business owners.
"Most businesses want to ensure all the pieces are set before they announce their intention to locate in Tahlequah. We can certainly understand and respect their wishes to keep things under wraps until they're ready to go public," Catron said.
Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons said new businesses that are to be established in Tahlequah must have an occupational license, which can be obtained on the city's website for $50. The license is an annual cost to the business.
"This will put them in the system for a life safety inspection that will reoccur annually with the renewal of the license. The exception would be an itinerant vendor's license, which is set up mainly for vendors that are temporary, such as door-to-door or food trucks and such," Hammons said.
While it's beneficial for potential business owners to communicate with the TACC, Hammons believes it's crucial to communicate with code enforcement.
The mayor speaking with someone at TACC is a great place to start for anyone interested in moving to Tahlequah.
"If needing help establishing a business, the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority may have suggestions. The State Department of Commerce can also be a big help if interested in relocating a business to Tahlequah," she said.
Blue Buffalo Car Wash and Tropical Smoothie are under construction on the south end of the city, next to Schlotzsky's, which recently opened.
Also under construction on East Downing Street are a second Taco Bell, the Whataburger, and 7Brew.
Cherokee Nation Businesses has recently opened several new ventures, including 1839 Cherokee Meat Co., which was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 25.
"Friends, these pandemic revealed what so many of our friends in agriculture are already knew. There is in this region, and in this country, far too little capacity for meat processing, and it's in the hands of far too few people and far too few corporations," said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. "The men and women in the agriculture industry works so hard to keep our families fed, and therefore they keep our economy moving, and therefore they can contribute to the vitality of this great nation."
Hoskin said this work was more than mere economics.
"No nation on the face of this earth is free and secure if their food processors are not free and secure," he said. "Food producers cannot be free insecure if they lack access to the marketplace, and so it's in the national interests of the Cherokee Nation that we do all we can to support the hard-working men and women in farming and ranching in this region to get their products to market, and my pledge to you in this industry is we have your backs 100 percent."
Council Speaker Mike Shambaugh shared a personal story at the ceremony regarding the need for more meat processing in the area.
"You know, several years ago, I bought a 300-pound pig for $30 because the guy had several and he couldn't get rid of them," said Shambaugh.
Shambaugh said the man couldn't take them to a slaughterhouse because it was over two years backed up with work.
"So I was lucky. I had a friend who I got this pig in to get butchered, but so many people were trying to rely on these things happening, that they had relied their whole life, of sustaining meat for their families, and they weren't being able to do it," said Shambaugh.
The meat processing facility will be open to the public, he said, not just Native citizens. Starting off, the facility will only be accepting domesticated pigs and cattle -- no deer this year.
