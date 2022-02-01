With a wave of winter weather on the way, Cherokee County schools are closing the doors early this week.
Tahlequah, Keys, Hulbert, Briggs, Tenkiller, and Woodall schools are all canceling school on Wednesday or moving to distance learning.
Tahlequah Public Schools will move to distance learning on Wednesday, Feb. 2. No decision has been made for Thursday or Friday, but if road conditions require the district to close, those days will be treated as snow days, not distance learning days.
Keys has moved Wednesday to a virtual day. Teachers are expected to work from their classrooms to facilitate virtual instruction until noon on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Thursday and Friday have already been called snow days, not virtual days.
Hulbert has announced that Wednesday, Feb. 2 will be a virtual day. Thursday, Feb. 3 has already been called as a snow day, and Friday, Feb. 4 will be decided.
Briggs has shifted its classes to virtual learning for Feb. 2-4. Food pickup will be available at the school.
Tenkiller has announced that snow days will take place from Feb. 2-4.
Norwood will go virtual Feb. 2-3, and had already built in a day off for Friday for conferencing.
Lowrey will go virtual Feb. 2-4. Kids will be expected to keep up with learning throughout the week.
Woodall announced that students will go to distance learning on Feb. 2, and have snow days Feb. 3-4.
Grand View and Shady Grove will go to distance learning Feb. 2-4.
Peggs and Woodall staff said they will make an announcement regarding snow days or virtual days in the next few hours.
