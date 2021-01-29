What is a neuron, and what does it have to do with opioids? That's the question Steve Scott asked during a Peggs virtual town hall meeting on Jan. 27 as he discussed the effects of opioids on the body.
The meeting featured speaker Dwayne David, a clinical pharmacist who works in the Cherokee Nation Health Services Infectious Diseases Department. The Zoom meeting was directed by Marcus Buchanan of the Cherokee County Health Services Council.
According to Scott, neurons are specialized cells that receive and transmit information. This happens when positively charged ions, or "electricity," rush in and out of the cell body. When one cell wants to communicate with another, it sends a transmitter, and another receives the message through a receptor. When attached, a neurotransmitter connects the transmitter and receiver. These cells become impaired when users consume opioids.
Scott explained the effects of dopamine, which is a neurotransmitter that sends pleasure signals to the brain.
"We call it Dr. Feelgood. It also has a bad side; it is extremely addictive," he said.
When people take opioids, their bodies produce dopamine, and when they take more than they are prescribed, addiction comes into play.
David explained that at first, patients misuse or binge on drugs by taking higher doses than their doctors prescribe. This leads to searching for opioids from friends and family who may have extra medicine they didn't use from prior prescriptions.
"The pain may subside, but you take one more to make sure the pain goes away. When the pain is gone, you continue to take more because it feels good," said David.
Next, users go through withdrawal, the body's response to the absence of a drug. Opioid withdrawal symptoms include nausea, diarrhea, chills, muscle pain, anxiety, and-or depression. The severity of withdrawal is contingent on the amount and duration of the use. After withdrawal, users go through a preoccupation or anticipation stage, wherein they fixate on the drug that caused the dopamine rush. Their choices are often compelled by physical impulsiveness. Over time, the body becomes tolerant of the drug, which causes users to take higher doses to achieve the same effect. Higher doses lead to overdosing, which can lead to death.
David explained other possible consequences of opioid abuse: inability to accomplish goals and finish school; loss of friendships and trust; and physical and mental damage to relationships with families and loved ones. Other effects can include negative interactions with the justice system, hospitalization, and diseases such as HIV and hepatitis.
When users are unable to go through legal channels to obtain opioids, they sometimes go through other channels, and distributors don't have the consumers' interests in mind. Street drugs can be laced with more illicit drugs, such as fentanyl or carfentanil, which are deadlier than heroin.
"Would you be able to tell it's heroin, and that it has nothing else in it? No. A lot of deaths have occurred because of contaminated drugs," said David.
He said the Cherokee County Health Services Council is concerned about opioids because they have the potential for long-term consequences.
"People see prescription medications as less dangerous, but addiction can happen with both prescription medications and illegal drugs. More people die from opioid abuse than car crashes. Some people can take one pill and become addicted. Others may never become addicted," said David.
He explained that DNA can explain why some are more susceptible to drug abuse, but in the end, he asks: "Can anyone predict where one pill will take them?"
David also wishes to dispel the stigma of addicts. He explained that no one chooses addiction, because everyone's physiology is different.
"It's not bad people or weak people who become addicted. Things outside your control, like your genetics and-or experiencing trauma, also play a role in addiction," he said.
David wants to educate Cherokee County residents that drugs are not for recreation, and they are not coping mechanisms for stress. Resources are available for those who suffer from addiction, and it is possible to overcome addiction with help.
"Recovering is not something to do alone," he said.
Get help
For help, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Helpline any time at 1-800-662-4367 (HELP).
