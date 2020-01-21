HULBERT – The chilly, cloudy morning did not stop bird enthusiasts from attending Sequoyah State Park’s Winter Birds of Oklahoma Walk on Saturday, Jan. 18.
The event was sponsored by the staff at Three Forks Nature Center, and the tour was guided by Tony Stancampiano, associate professor of biology from Oklahoma City University.
“The beauty of birding is that you have to take your time,” said Stancampiano.
Stancampiano attended Oklahoma City University, where he earned his doctorate in zoology in 1999. He specializes in vertebrate anatomy and is interested in the natural history of mammals and birds.
“It’s best to go out in small groups. I usually take 20-30 students out at a time, and that’s too many. It scares away the birds,” he said.
Stancampiano was pleased that seven birdwatchers attended the event, but he found that despite the small number, changes in weather patterns presented its own difficulties in pursuit of avian life.
Last year’s floods substantially affected the park, which is along the eastern shore of Fort Gibson Lake. That area is still experiencing flooding, which is affecting the birds that live in the park.
Stancampiano said shorebirds need shallow water to live. Long-legged birds – such as storks, herons, and egrets – need to be able to stand in the water as they fish. With the water level rising, many birds have abandoned the park to migrate to drier parts of the country.
Jim Cole of Sallisaw is a bird enthusiast and a frequent visitor of the park. He's afraid the water level will be the "new normal."
The trunks of trees are still visible as far as 50 yards into the lake. Last year, many of these trees stood on dry land. The Fort Gibson Dam was built, in part, to control the flooding of rivers and lakes downstream. With no ability to control Fort Gibson Lake upstream, it is susceptible to the whims of the weather.
Flooding has not only affected the birds, but other elements of the park, including golfing. Chuck Thompson of Hulbert frequents the park six or seven days a week because he is an avid photographer and takes many of the pictures shared on the park’s Facebook page. He observes the conditions of the golf course every day because it is on the way to his favorite bird-watching spots.
“The golf course was flooded most of the year. It didn’t look usable for half of it,” said Thompson.
He observed that while in years past, the water level always rose and fell, this year, the flooding never returned to normal.
Due to recent storms, the golf course was not playable on Saturday, and this same flooding prompted the long-legged shorebirds to migrate elsewhere. The flooding caused small streams at the park to engorge, and some birds thrive in these conditions.
“The fast water causes some birds to move out, but others move in, like the waterthrush,” said Stancampiano.
The cold front scared away many of the birds that under normal circumstances would have been there. The professor explained that while resident birds – such as the tufted titmouse and dark-eyed junko – stay, other migratory birds leave during storms and floods.
The group met at the Three Forks Nature Center and walked for an hour and a half around North 4360 Road, which makes a loop through the Choctaw Campground.
“The last time I did this loop, it was loaded with birds. It was loud from the sounds of the birds,” said Cole.
During the walk, Stancampiano recommended making bird noises.
“With lots of practice, you can learn to call them out of the bushes,” he said.
He pursed his lips and made a soft "psshing" noise. He said the secret is to not make bird noises too loudly because it will scare them away. They come out because they are curious. Over time, bird watchers learn when to call and when not to.
Stancampiano identified many bird calls, such as those of woodpeckers, Carolina wrens, and blue jays.
“Jays make dozens of calls. They can imitate hawks,” said Stancampiano.
The most common bird this time of year is the tufted titmouse. The group learned to identify its call by the “peeter” sound. During the walk, the group had identified over 25 different species of birds, including cormorants, bluebirds, Canada geese, goldfinches, ruby-crowned ringlets, northern shovelers, mallards, gadwalls, Carolina chickadees, a red-tailed hawk, and a white pelican.
The group also witnessed turkey and black vultures, and the guide explained that when he was young, he had to travel to South Texas to see a black vulture.
“Now they are so common you don’t have to think anything of it. They are moving up from the South,” he said.
Stancampiano has been an academic since 1992. He has taken students to Yellowstone, Grand Tetons, Rockport, Brownsville, and Alaska for his natural history classes. He drove up to Hulbert because he recognizes the ecological significance of the area, and he plans to bring up students from Oklahoma City to visit the park in April.
Learn more
For information about events and programs at Three Forks Nature Center in Sequoyah State Park, call 918-772-2108.
