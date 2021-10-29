Expert offers advice to help trees survive

Tree lovers have a few tips and tricks to help non-native trees survive the harsh elements of the state.
It's no secret that Oklahoma can experience all four seasons in just one week. Garrett Ford, agriculture educator for the Cherokee County Oklahoma State University Extension Office, said unpredicted inclement weather is the leading issue for trees in the area regardless of species.
"A walk through our woods here will show you the best trees for our weather patterns. These are species that have adapted and do well: blackjack oaks, post oaks, Shumard oaks, and white oaks are all common," said Ford.
More of the "run of the mill" types of trees are persimmon, black walnut, sycamore, bald cypress, hackberry, locust, winged elm, and several others.
Ford said issues depend on the species of trees: woodpecker damage and pine borers affect pine trees; wear-and-tear from aging and compounded stress events such as drought, heat, cold, ice, and wind impacts oaks; and maple trees face disease issues.
Bradford pear trees are one of the first to bloom in early spring and became vibrant in the autumn. However, Ford said these trees aren't good to have in most places as they can be invasive.
"Every limb on a Callery - Bradford - pear thinks that it should be number one. This is why they break so frequently. Owners can train young Bradford pears to not do this by selectively pruning throughout the tree's life. Most people do not know or do this, therefore every branch grows straight up giving the trees narrow crotches, which are not strong and break easily," he said.
The Bradford pear tree spreads easily due to the wildlife picking the small pears and spreading the seed.
"Good alternatives for the landscape are the Redbud, Carolina buckthorn, or American plum," said Ford.
Redbuds are the state tree of Oklahoma and Ford said those are a native species of tree because they are developed to be able to live here.
"Of course there are other options that are just as suitable for the landscape, like a Carolina buckthorn, but Redbuds are in fact the state tree and nothing shows off your Okie pride more than planting a Redbud in front of your house with a 'Go Pokes' flag beside it," he said.
