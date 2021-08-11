Experts advise on how to spot, stop bullying

The Aprons and Lace Oklahoma Home and Community Education hosted a workshop on bullying this week for local residents, offering some practical advice.
Heather Tharp, licensed social worker with Cherokee Nation Behavioral Health, presented the group with information from the Olweus Bullying Prevention Program on Tuesday, Aug. 10.
“We use Olweus Bullying Prevention Program and we are actually offering it to some of our schools here,” Tharp said. “Basically, we’re doing that because we have high incidents of bullying behavior, and Olweus is the intervention program we have that has 35 years of research and evidence behind it.”
Bullying is defined by Olweus as when someone repeatedly and purposefully says or does mean and hurtful things to a person who has a difficult time defending him- or herself.
“What we call this is peer abuse, and it shares characteristics of domestic violence or child abuse that goes back to the repetition, and this is not conflict. This isn’t two kids that are fighting over something or disagreeing over something,” Tharp said.
The three components of bullying behavior involves aggressive behavior, a pattern of behavior repeated over time, and the imbalance of power or strength.
Tharp said those components are something adults don’t typically pay attention to, but asked them to step in if they see negative or aggressive behavior.
“Don’t wait for a pattern or repeating pattern to establish before you step in,” she said.
There are two types of bullying: direct and indirect. Direct bulling is hitting, taunting, or name-calling, while indirect refers to rumors, exclusion, or cyberbullying.
Indirect bullying is harder to handle or detect than direct bullying, according to Tharp.
Students who are bullied tend to be withdrawn and have low self-esteem. They may have fewer friends and be cautious and quiet.
“The child may inherently have these traits in their personality, or a bully can cause them. It may be like the snake that eats its tail and it can be the cause and the effect,” Tharp said.
According to statistics, 17 percent of students were directly involved in bullying; 12 percent were bullied by others; 3 percent bullied others; and 2 percent bullied others and were bullied by others.
“A child who has those inherent traits in their personality does not deserve to be bullied. It’s not a matter of, ‘Oh, you need to be more outgoing and you need to defend yourself,’” said Tharp. “No child deserves to be bullied and no person deserves to have to deal with domestic violence.”
It’s the adult’s responsibility to not only keep children physically safe, but also emotionally and mentally safe while at school.
The student who bullies others is more likely to carry a weapon, get injured in fights, get into fights, end up dropping out of school, and break the law.
“Middle school boys who bullied others were four times more likely to have three or more convictions by the age of 24,” Tharp said.
Tharp said research is still being conducted on how bullying is related to school shootings.
“We do seem to have the understanding that if a child goes to school every day and is bullied, and they’re dealing with that at a pretty high level where there really hasn’t been any intervention, what we end up having – in a combination of other things – could be lack of support at home, it could be the straw that breaks the camel's back,” she said.
The students may “protect themselves” or “hurt themselves,” but researchers aren’t able to say that bullying alone can cause a person to carry on with either.
“There’s usually a lot of variables that go with that, but not having a safe place to spend most of their days, which is in school, can push all of those things right on over,” said Tharp.
The understanding of what bullying is, and acting when it’s seen, along with bullying prevention, can reduce the act by 40 percent.
“You address it as soon as you see it. You pull the bully aside and you handle that bully, and then you pull the victim aside and basically you are going to let that victim know you saw what they did and you prevented it or put a stop to it,” Tharp said.
The Bullying Prevention Program addresses school policy changes and how handle both the victims and the parents.
