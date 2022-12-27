Getting fit can take many forms, and various exercises – not just hitting the gym – can help form healthy habits.
There are many ways to train the body, and from purely a calorie- burning perspective, certain sports and activities can really pack a punch.
According to data from Harvard Health, an 185-pound person in 30 minutes can burn 168 calories doing yoga, 231 calorie dancing disco, 461 calories casually rollerblading, 210 calories kayaking, and 420 calories practicing martial arts like judo, karate, and kickboxing.
Denisse Ramos, co-owner of Ramos Championship Martial Arts, said martial arts is very effective as a form of exercise.
“It helps with cardiovascular [health], balance, strength, flexibility and so much more,” said Ramos.
For those just starting out in martial arts, Ramos said beginners should practice two to three times a week.
“Hop in and join a class! We tend to make all our classes beginner friendly because sometimes it can be a bit nerve-racking for someone who has never participated before,” she said.
Ramos said martial arts can also help with discipline, self-defense and achieving goals not only in class, but in life.
Yoga instructor Laura Mullins Young said yoga activates the entire body and provides profound physical benefits no matter the style.
“So while you are performing one single pose, you may be activating the muscular system, the nervous system, and the cardiovascular system, while also reaping the benefits of amazing strength training and flexibility,” said Young.
For example, Young said a student in the Warrior II pose is simultaneously working on balance, muscular strength, and mental awareness of how the mind reacts during a physical challenge.
“Warrior poses engage large muscles around the thighs and core,” she said. “Your arms are reaching in both directions, creating space in the joints without stiffening or locking elbows or fingers. So unlike many workout regimes, yoga offers the body space to move and so prevents any injury or damage.”
Young said the opportunities in yoga are endless, as there are so many variations and styles to work with.
“Yoga’s ability to offer recovery stretches is amazing for athletes and it offers the opportunity to exercise for those who may live with chronic pain,” she said. “This form of exercise also helps strengthen the bones as we age. So yoga is really beneficial for all ages and life stages.”
Young recommended practicing yoga for 10-15 minutes daily to start.
Deanna Shankle, personal trainer and owner of F.E.S. Fitness, suggested an easy exercise habit that doesn’t require any equipment.
“Adding a new physical habit is as easy as tying your shoes and going out for a walk,” said Shankle. “This is one of the easiest forms of exercise you can do and can be done anywhere. It doesn’t cost anything but your time, and you physically and mentally benefit from it. Start off short if you are new at it; if you can only do 10 minutes, then do the 10 minutes and be proud of yourself for getting it done. Then start building up from there, either through increasing time or mileage.”
Adaptability is important when planning time to exercise.
“The first thing I think I want to point out is this: Please remember that our schedules get affected by life, and we need to know how to adapt when it comes to the times we plan on working out. When looking at your schedule, find a time that you know you will be willing to implement the habit,” said Shankle.
Anyone who isn’t a “morning person,” she said, should not plan to exercise in the morning.
“You want it to be something easy and convenient for you,” said Shankle. “If you miss a day, be OK with it, but just try not to miss every day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.