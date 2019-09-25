Many clues to family history lie buried, perhaps hidden, but still discoverable.
Two experts on historic cemeteries told people attending the Five Tribes Ancestry Conference how to seek out these hints and preserve the graves of their ancestors.
Jason Church, a materials conservator at the National Center for Preservation Technology and Training in the National Park Service, and Marco Micozzi, from the Chickasaw Nation cemetery preservation program, explained how to preserve old cemeteries, stones, and the stories they can tell.
Church said there are two good reasons to do this. The first is to maintain the esthetic value of the old monuments.
"You couldn't afford to duplicate their materials and craftsmanship today," Church said.
But, more importantly, is what they can tell people.
"These are the last evidence of people's lives. These are the stories of everyone, from the person who started the town to the person who built the town," he said. "I've found that going into the cemeteries and telling these stories really grabs the students."
Since the stones in national cemeteries are uniform, some people might find them more interesting. Church described the example of a soldier known as Lyons Wakeman. Lyons' real name was Sarah Rosetta Wakeman.
"She basically got upset that her brothers were able to join and she wasn't," he said.
So Sarah cut her hair, bound her breasts, dressed as a man, and enlisted. Her gender was revealed at her death. Church showed photos of her in the two identities, as a woman and later a soldier.
A similar story can be seen at Fort Gibson National Cemetery, which contains the grave of Vivia Thomas, a woman who joined the military to follow her boyfriend and whose identity was revealed at death.
Sometimes the information on stones is readily discoverable. All people have to do is search the location of ancestors' interment on Find a Grave, go there and check out the stones.
But other times, the carving is faded and has become unreadable.
Several years ago, Church helped restore stones in Tahlequah City Cemetery. Several stones appeared to be unmarked, but upon cleaning, restorers discovered two that were marked with the symbols of Pin Indians, who fought for the Union but disguised their identities in areas dominated by Confederates.
The graves did not contain the men's names. Others were marked in Cherokee, and they brought in a translator from Cherokee Nation to read them.
In the past, people often held family reunions on Decoration Day - the predecessor to Memorial Day - in cemeteries.
"Well, you had more family there than anywhere else," Church said.
Photos taken on these occasions are valuable to identify family members from the era, as well as showing how the cemetery looked then. Researchers can determine if some of the stones have disappeared.
Sometimes, a rock substitutes for a tombstone. Church worked with one elderly lady who explained a number of unmarked family graves were in one cemetery, along with some that had headstones. As they raised enough money to mark another grave, they rolled the rock down onto the next marked one.
Micozzi told how the Chickasaw Nation researches cemeteries within its boundaries, discovers whether they contain the remains of tribal citizens, and restores and maintains those of historical significance to the Chickasaw Nation.
"Our goal is to provide preservation and identification of abandoned cemeteries," he said. "Most of the cemeteries we maintain are private cemeteries on private land. If the cemetery is Chickasaw, and we have landowner permission, we will preserve it and maintain it."
The tribe also maintains the plots of former governors or prominent Chickasaws in public cemeteries.
They maintain nearly 100 cemeteries in the Chickasaw Nation. About 500 other cemeteries exist, but it is unknown whether many of these are Chickasaw.
The cemeteries and the stones are photographed and documented, before and after preservation. Frequently, the Chickasaw Nation fences the cemeteries to keep out cattle. Maintenance crews visit the cemeteries every two or three weeks to keep them in shape once restored.
"The information is out there. It's just knowing where to go and who to contact," Micozzi said.
