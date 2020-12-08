Experts off economical tips for keeping homes warm

With the official start of winter less than two weeks away, area residents are preparing their homes for the impending cold snaps likely to occur over the coming months.
The best tool for staying warm at home is the heater. There isn’t much a homeowner can do to a heater to make sure it’s working properly, aside from changing the filters, said Lewis Nottingham of Bogle & Sons Heating & Air. He does recommend people call a professional to have their units cleaned and serviced, though.
“It’s not a bad idea to get it done,” said Nottingham. “That would be the biggest one right there.”
Once the heater has been looked at, homeowners can take other steps to prevent warm air from escaping and cold air from entering house. Insulation is the best place to start, said Janice Hughes, of Tahlequah Lumber.
“Check your windows and doors to make sure there’s no air coming, and check your baseboards," she said. "Any gaps or cracks around your windows or doors where you can feel air coming in, you can seal those with foam or you have go over them with caulking.”
Door sweeps and weather stripping will held keep warm air inside. Area rugs provide an extra layer of insulation between the floor and human feet. Tahlequah Lumber has blown-in insulation and roll insulation that can go between wall studs and ceiling joints.
Many people use one heating source, like a wooden stove or radiator. Hughes suggests turning a ceiling fan on reverse, so it moves clockwise, to circulate the air.
“It blows the warm air from the ceiling back down, instead of blowing straight down to cool you,” said Hughes. “You should feel hot air form the ceiling come right down. If you don’t have a ceiling fan, you can just use a small plastic fan, aim it up at the ceiling and circulate that hot air.”
Using a curtain properly can also help warm a home. Curtains should be opened for windows that receive a lot of sunlight. And for the ones that don’t receive much sun at all, homeowners should cover them with a heavy drape.
Placing foil around radiators can help prevent heat from disappearing into a wall. The heat will instead reflect back into the room.
"We have space heaters, the electric kind," said Hughes. "We also sell some dual fuel [heaters] that run on natural gas or propane. They don’t require electricity, but they do require a gas line to it. Not a lot of houses have gas, but those are great for power outages."
And while heat sources will become necessary during the winter months, it is important to know what type of combustibles can serve as a hazard. According to tips from Tahlequah Public Works Authority, combustibles like paper goods, cardboard, wood and amiable products should not be stored near a home’s heating source, such as gas hot water tanks, electric circuit panels, or welding tools.
For those with wood-burning stoves, fireplaces and heaters, a screen should always be kept around an open flame. People should never use gasoline to start a fireplace or burn charcoal indoors.
According to TPWA, carbon monoxide poisoning kills about 1,000 people each year in the U.S. So homeowners should make sure carbon monoxide detectors are installed. Generators should never be run indoors. Gas ovens should also never be used to heat a home. If a home's heat goes out, residents can also try keeping their indoors warm by closing off rooms they don’t need.
