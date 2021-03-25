Experts offer advice on how to tell poisoning has occurred

Medical professionals are urging area residents, and parents in particular, to educate themselves and their kids about the dangers of accidental poisoning.
The third week in March is National Poison Prevention Week, and according to the Health Resources and Services Administration, Congress established NPPW in 1961 to reduce unintentional poisonings, promote prevention, and raise awareness.
"It is sponsored by the National Poison Prevention Week Council. Each year, the Council holds a children's artwork contest to raise awareness about poisons. Additionally, poison centers across the country conduct activities to raise awareness of the dangers of poisoning," HRSA stated.
A poisoning can take only seconds, and Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County, said children can be exposed to medications, pesticides, household cleaners, and poisonous plants.
"Children who are hungry or thirsty are more likely to ingest medicine or other household products than children who are not. The very fact that they want something to eat or drink increases the likelihood that they will ingest something that smells good to them," said Winn.
Keepyourchildrensafe.org states that 800,000 kids are rushed to the hospital each year because of accidental poisoning, and around 24 million people call poison control centers every year.
"Many toxins can cause permanent damage to a child's organs and permanently alter their life, so the statistics on death do not do the danger justice," the site stated.
Medications were created in different shapes, sizes, and colors where consumers can identify their medicine. The bright and colorful shapes can be attractive to children, and some can be mistaken for candy. Medications should always be kept secured in their original packaging and out of reach to children.
Children typically associate color with taste, and common household items can be mistaken for candies, juices, and vitamins. It's imperative to keep each item stored correctly and properly labeled.
Another measure parents can take to ensure their child isn't given something that's been tainted nor laced is this: When in doubt, throw it out.
"As far as food goes, [if there's] an unusual appearance or discoloration, tiny pinholes or tears in the wrappers, [or] spoiled or unwrapped items, throw it away," said Winn. "Homemade items or baked good should be discarded unless you personally know who gave them."
Dr. John Fell, doctor of osteopathy and local general practitioner, said the most common household items kids may get into are fluoride, parabens, and phthalates.
Fell said symptoms could be an indicator if someone has ingested a toxin, but blood work can tell a lot more.
"Most commonly, I would assume being non- or less responsive, seizures, or an altered mental status might be observed," said Fell.
Ryan Patton works part-time as an EMT for Pafford Medical Services. He said most of the calls he's been on involve toddlers who have gotten into cleaning supplies.
"You can see many different symptoms, like red splotchy skin, confusion, nausea, vomiting, or breathing problems," Patton said. "It's important to try and find what the exposure was to call the Poison Control Center."
Patton said he will contact PCC and they help advise if giving medication is an option.
"As an EMT, I can give activated charcoal. It helps prevent the poison from being absorbed from the stomach into the body," he said.
While veterinarians will induce vomiting if an animal has ingested a toxin, Patton said medical personnel won't do that while in the ambulance.
"We have to protect the patient's airway, and vomiting could create an issue with breathing or they could aspirate and compromise the airway before we can get them to the hospital," said Patton.
In the event a child or an adult may have ingested a toxin, 911 should be immediately called if the person is unconscious and the Poison Control Center should be called if the person is conscious.
"Poison information centers operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week," said Winn. "Trained professionals answer questions, help determine the seriousness of a poisoning, and give specific advice on how to deal with the incident."
Get help
For more information, call the Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222, or download the Poison Control Center help app.
