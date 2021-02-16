With record low wind chills and rolling power blackouts, area residents need ways to stay warm and safe when the electricity goes out.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency offers tips on how to stay safe during a power outage.
All appliances, electronics and equipment should be unplugged during the outage. Surges or spikes in electricity may occur when the power comes back on; this could damage the electronics.
Refrigerators and freezers should be kept closed as much as possible. Food can stay cold in a closed refrigerator for about four hours, and a full freezer can maintain the temperature for about 48 hours. Frozen foods that thaw should not be refrozen. Food and drinks can be kept in a cooler of ice. Use a thermometer to check temperatures.
Other than a heating unit, folks can stay warmer inside by layering clothes, using extra blankets, and having rugs on uninsulated floors, such as wood or tile.
Gina Peek, interim associate dean and Oklahoma State University Extension housing and consumer specialist, said to keep doors and windows closed tight, and to make sure the fireplace isn't letting air enter and escape the house.
"Obviously, a roaring fire in the fireplace creates a space of warmth and comfort in your home, but it also can be a source of air leaks. When not in use, keep the damper closed to help prevent cold air from coming in and warm air from escaping," said Peek. "If your fireplace has doors, keep them closed when there isn't a fire burning."
Ideally, a home should be properly insulated before the winter weather hits, but air leaks and can be fixed, even temporarily, so a room isn't drafty.
Weatherstripping, chalk, insulating foam, and more materials are available to fill in gaps around windows, foundations, fireplaces, pipes, and doors. If large gaps are found around windows, or if they are just old and not properly insulated, plastic sheeting can be taped to cover the whole area.
A door sweep can help seal gaps between a door and the threshold or floor. A rolled-up towel can even work in a pinch.
Keeping a garage door closed can help prevent air from coming into the house or keep pipes running through the area from freezing. And unused rooms should be kept closed off from rooms that are being heated.
One danger of attempting to heat a room or house during a power outage, or even in extreme cold when furnaces are on, is carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.
"Make sure you don't use appliances that are made for outdoors inside. Carbon monoxide poisoning is deadly," said Heather Winn with the Cherokee County OSU Extension office.
Carbon monoxide is a highly poisonous gas produced by the burning of fuel such as charcoal gasoline, kerosene, natural gas, or wood. CO detectors in the home should properly be installed and maintained.
The Oklahoma Emergency Management website states that "unvented or faulty gas and kerosene appliances have the greatest potential to produce dangerous levels of CO in a home."
The Oklahoma State Department of Health recommends that generators or other gasoline-powered machinery should only be used outside away from doors and windows as carbon monoxide exhaust can be fatal. Gas appliances, such as an oven or clothes dryer should not be used to heat a home.
If carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected, windows and doors should be opened; all gas appliances should be turned off; occupants should leave the building; and 911 should be called if medical assistance is needed.
Some residents in rural areas may find themselves without water during a power outage. If the safety of the water is unknown, OSDH recommends vigorously boiling water for at least one minute to prevent potential waterborne illnesses. Untreated water should not be used to prepare foods, wash hands or brush teeth.
