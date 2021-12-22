Experts offer advice on taking tax deductions

In the spirit of the holidays, Americans donate more in December than in any other month, but Cherokee County locals are finding that Uncle Sam is offering fewer incentives to open their wallets.
However, tax preparers and accountants are still offering advice on how to make charitable donations and how to prepare for the tax season.
According to National Giving Month, last year, Americans gave $410.2 billion to charities, breaking all previous records, and 31 percent of all annual giving takes place in December.
Judy Williams, a certified public accountant at Williams & Williams Certified Public Accountants, explained that since last year, the IRS’s standard deduction is high – $12,950 for singles, $25,900 for married filing jointly and surviving spouses, and $19,400 for heads of households. This means households have to reach these levels to itemize their charitable donations.
“If you are going to worry about charitable giving, you have to remember that the standard deduction is quite high,” said Williams. “If you are not going to be able to itemize, there’s no reason to worry about it.”
The good news is that the IRS doubled its deductions on the first page from last year, so for tax purposes, it is still worth giving.
“They're giving double deduction on the front page where you don’t have to itemize. They are up to $600 [or $300 per person],” said Harley Disheroon of Disheroon's Tax Service in Hulbert.
He said taxpayers can give to most all 503(c)(3) organizations.
“That should include almost all churches and nonprofits,” he said.
Williams added that it is important to understand the IRS doesn’t recognize organizations that are not a 501(c)(3). She also warned that taxpayers should give sooner rather than later so as not to miss the deadline.
“Be sure to get your receipt. Be sure and do it before Dec. 31 or by Dec. 31. Don’t put it in the mail on Dec. 31. Get that receipt before then,” she said.
She said it used to be a lot easier before the laws were changed in 2018.
“But now, with the numbers higher, it’s harder to come up with that, because it’s a lot of money,” she said.
To make that threshold, in addition to charitable donations, taxpayers can add health care costs if they exceeds 7.5 percent of adjusted gross income; that figure is reached after state taxes are withheld out of wages, mortgage, and real estate taxes.
Williams also recommends being on the lookout for a form for Letter 6419, which will provide the amount of advance Child Tax Credit payments distributed throughout the year.
“That is something that even your average person with a W2 income is going to get. They are going to have to have that to file. We got a $1,400 stimulus payment last 2021. Last year, they sent out letters for stimulus. If they send them out again, you’re going to have to take that letter to your tax preparer, or do it yourself. At some point, you will be asked the question, did you get your $1,400 per person on the tax return,” she said.
Taxpayers should also remember to bring in their IDs, Social Security cards, and driver’s licenses because the IRS is cracking down on fraud this year.
Tax season starts at the end of January, but Williams doesn’t recommend filing too early because most documentation will not be mailed out before Jan. 31.
“Ninety percent of the documentation that you need, you won’t get until Jan. 31. Don’t be in a big hurry. You don’t want to be one of the first ones filing, anyway. Make sure you have all of your documents. Every year, we have people who, on Feb. 15, say, ‘I got another document. Can we redo it?’ That’s not fun for anyone – for you, for them. You’ll have to pay another fee because you will need to refile,” she said.
