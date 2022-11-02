Area medical professionals say COVID is here to stay, just as influenza was 104 years ago.
Health officials are dealing with yet another new COVID variant. Cases are increasing as the Omicron subvariants XBB and BQ.1 continue to spread.
“There are some new variants, but they haven’t really taken hold in a big way. Last I looked at this a week ago, 99.9 percent of the infections being reported are of the BA.5 variant of Omicron. It’s considered to be the singularly most contagious virus the human race has yet encountered,” said Dr. John Galdamez, Cherokee Elder Care executive medical director, internal medicine, who chaired the City of Tahlequah Crisis Task Force.
The more these viruses mutate, the less severe they may become, but they do tend to be more contagious.
“It is not as dangerous as the initial variants were. For example, of people who get hospitalized with the Omicron it runs 4.9 percent fatality, but people who got hospitalized with the Delta [variant], they ran a 15.1 percent fatality rate,” Galdamez said.
Those afflicted with diabetes, obesity, severe lung and heart disease, and have compromised immunity, are likely a higher risk to succumb to the virus and experience dangerous symptoms.
“That’s where the vast majority of complications or fatalities are coming from, that group,” Galdamez said.
He stressed that the virus will always be around, just as influenza has been around for decades.
“We’ve had influenza forever and we’ve got COVID forever,” he said. “COVID is year-round because it’s such a contagious disease, and we’re going to see more of it certainly this winer than we did in the summer.”
As of Wednesday, Nov. 2, there are five available vaccines and boosters for children as young as 6 months old to elders. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children as young as 5 get one bivalent booster if it’s been two months since their last COVID vaccine.
Galdamez, who has been battling his third round of COVID, can attest to how vaccines help ease the symptoms.
“I got it the first time before there were any vaccines, and that one was pretty bad. I got it a second time after I had three vaccines and that wasn’t too bad. It was three days of fever and cold symptoms, and now I’m home, mostly because I don’t want to give it to anyone else. It’s pretty much just a head cold and a little bit of aching in my joints, like my knees, but I’m OK,” he said.
The bivalent booster specifically targets the Omicron variant, and Galdamez said it better protects against this variant than the original boosters did. The latest COVID pill, Paxlovid, is taken orally by anyone 12 or older, and is at high risk for severe diseases.
“I imagine as the months and years pass, we’ll have more treatments, and they’ll probably be more and more effective,” he said. “There’ll be more variants coming along; it’s inevitable.”
Common symptoms of these variants include headache, runny nose, sneezing, and sore throat – just like with the common cold or allergies.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Oct. 27 that 4,170 cases were active. Thursday’s Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Health Statistics was 17,100. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases was 288. Oklahoma has now listed 1,208,316 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.
On Nov. 2, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having logged 16,522 positive cases since the pandemic started. The total number of deaths for the county currently stands at 160.
The CDC reported Wednesday that the level of community transmission for Cherokee County is at the low level, or he "green zone.”
As of Nov. 2, the OSDH reported 6,402,950 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 2,350,629 series completed.
Residents can register at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.htm.
