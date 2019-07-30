Experts say state at top of pack in opioid overdoses

On Friday, OSU Medical Center for Wellness and Recovery wrapped up its week-long event with a panel of law enforcement officials and a director of treatment and recovery.
Dr. Jason Beaman, chair of Psychiatry at OSU Center for Health Sciences, cited an effort to combat the opioid epidemic, and said Tahlequah is one of the top four areas in the state of Oklahoma for opioid overdoses.
"If we can come in for a week and provide robust education to every stakeholder that we can, we think we might be able to make a difference," said Beaman.
He turned the floor over to Joe Wiseman, representative of Celebrate Recovery, who has had more than 30 years of recovery experience under his belt. He said 10 percent of addicts make it to a 12-step program, and less than 1 percent of those have any type of recovery within three years.
"The success rate is very low, but it's one of the most successful historically throughout the U.S., as far as reaching that community and having some kind of success," said Wiseman. "I've been exposed to about every kind of a recovery, rehab, step house, or facility, and I've seen a lot of people coming and going a number of different times."
With extremely high relapse rates, the epidemic has caused grave concern to professionals and law enforcement. Tahlequah Police Department Chief Nate King said the amount of resources and hours TPD puts out on a daily and weekly basis is disheartening.
"We deal with opioid misuse disorder, drug abuse and over-prescribing on a regular basis on the streets of Tahlequah. It's something that impacts us; it burns a lot of man-hours from our police department every week and every day," said King. "It's something that has been coming for decades, and it's going to take decades to fix."
According to the Oklahoma Department of Health, 30 people died from unintentional prescribed opioid overdoses from 2013 to 2017 in Cherokee County, making the prescription rate 21 percent higher than the state rate.
Chris Wilson, first assistant U.S. attorney, said the epidemic started off as an innocent one years ago.
Back then, it was a norm when parents gave a child or a relative an opioid pill if they hurt themselves. He said he's seen it many times: a hard-working man or woman becomes a felon in a matter of months.
"Unfortunately, we all know the situation where family members had a back injury or a car wreck or something that was beyond their control, followed doctor prescription and became addicted," said Wilson.
When the panel was asked what should be done at the local, state and federal level to address the opioid epidemic in Oklahoma, Jackie Shipp, senior director of treatment and recovery at Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, said it's a step everyone needs to make to avoid the medication and to watch out for family and friends.
"There are a lot of reasons why people are in pain and [they need to be] learning other pain management possibilities - physical therapy and other ways to deal with pain. It's not easy but there are other ways," said Shipp.
As far as the local level, King said better identification of candidates for treatment is needed, while still enforcing the law.
"There was a negative consequence to mistakes, and so for - at least at the street level - we are still going to be arresting people. Now at the prosecution level, there needs to be some diversion there and not sending the wrong people to prison," said King. "We've got to continue to work as law enforcement officers and to dig deeper than just, 'You have a pill in your pocket and don't have a prescription for it.'"
The floor was then opened to questions or comments from the 20 to 25 who were in attendance. Most of those in the audience told the panel they were pessimistic because the room was missing local doctors and pharmacists.
"I wish more people would have come to take advantage of the opportunity, because so many of us are affected, and I wish this was standing room only," said an audience member who identified herself as a certified peer recovery support specialist.
One man in the audience said Tahlequah has a captive group of kids for three hours at night with the Boys & Girls Club, and he asked if there was a curriculum specifically on opioids that can be discussed with that age group.
"We want you to keep your teenagers busy. If they are bored, they are going to seek out excitement and you don't want them seeking drugs," said Dr. Beaman.
