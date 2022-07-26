Lawn and garden care can be difficult during the summer because of the scorching heat, but experts have some cool tips to offer.
Colin Scarsdale, manager of Pro Lawn & Pest Control, said adequately watering lawns and gardens is a vital step in keeping them from stressing. For lawns, he said, individuals should water at least 1 inch to 1-1/2 inches per week. If the grass is getting adequate water, cutting the grass to 2 to 3 inches can help the lawn avoid stress.
“When we have 100-degree-plus days and the soil temperature gets above 90 degrees, it’s really hard to keep that grass from stressing,” said Scarsdale.
Kirk Lawn Care LLC owner Nick Kirk said he has been battling his own personal lawn this summer. He said people need to fertilize and water their grass, but they need to make sure they are putting down the correct amount. One of the common mistakes Kirk sees is the wrong amount being put out and the wrong equipment being used.
Using the correct amount of fertilizer is important, he said, because too little will be wasting the materials, and too much could potentially burn up the lawn.
Scarsdale said fertilizer is important for Bermuda grass, as root systems will not develop without fertilizer due to the lack of nutrients. When watering bushes, shrubs, and other hardwoods, he said, the plants should receive adequate water without making the ground soggy. Instead of spraying the plant for only a few minutes, Scarsdale said the plants should be given long, deep waterings a couple of times a week.
Elephant Rock Garden Supply Co-CFO and Product Specialist Jessica Wright said watering gardens and lawns before or after the heat of the day is an important rule to follow. Letting water drip onto the plant's leaves should also be avoided, she said.
“If you have a sprinkler going off on your grass at 2 p.m. and the sun is like, super-roasty-toasty, it’s just like when we are in a pool and we get extra sunburned during that time from swimming, and the grass is going to get a little extra crispy, too,” said Wright.
To help protect plants from the sun’s rays, Wright said individuals can purchase shade cloths. Buying amenities and items with beneficial microbes can also help give plants an extra boost during times of high heat and stress by replacing living microorganisms.
“When you feed your soil, you feed your plant,” she said.
Kirk said while bushes and shrubs need fertilizer and adequate water, they also need to be maintained through trimming and cutting their branches. He said all plants are different, so the number of times they should be trimmed a year depends on the plant.
Insects that Wright said people need to watch out for in the garden right now are grasshoppers and hornworms. She said for infestations, most products will have to be used for a couple of days, while preventative applications can be done once a week or once every other week.
While grasshoppers and hornworms affect the crop people can get from their gardens, spider mites can harm some plants, such as bushes and tomato plants, and cause them to die. A plant affected by the insects will start to have brown spots on its leaves, causing it to become sicker with a possibility of dying.
Scarsdale said spider mites love hot and dry weather. To see if a spider mite infestation is present, he said individuals should place a white piece of paper under a bush's limb, then shake the branch. If small dark specks fall onto the paper, it could be an infestation.
Wright said one of the common mistakes she sees is people giving up too early on their plants. Staying informed and researching the plant is her biggest piece of advice for those just starting out with plant or lawn care.
