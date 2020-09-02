Experts tell women how to avoid being victims

Specialists in self-defense training are urging women to be proactive and prepared so they won't be turned into victims by miscreants.
Tahlequah Police Officer and Rape Aggression Defense Instructor Pamela Bell said women can employ many tactics when danger arises.
“Women need to pay attention and listen to their instincts and if they feel like something is not right, that’s the first thing,” Bell said. “Listen to what you’re being told by your body. If you’re in the grocery store and you feel like you’re being followed in the store, get the attention of an associate and ask them to call the police.”
Bell said an officer would rather get called to help someone who feels threatened or unsafe rather than the person's handling it on her own.
Sydney Sutherland, 25, went jogging in the afternoon of Aug. 19, and she failed to return home. Authorities and volunteers began searching for the woman, and ultimately found her buried body two days later.
According to authorities, 28-year-old Quake Lewellyn was driving near Newport, Arkansas, when he saw Sutherland walking. Lewellyn told authorities he turned around, forced Sutherland into his truck, sexually assaulted her, killed her, and buried her.
Many questions — mostly from women — circulated social media, asking why Sutherland wasn’t armed with a gun, or why she was jogging alone.
Sutherland isn’t the first woman to be abducted, raped, and killed while out for a run, and unfortunately, she won’t be the last.
Many commentators on the Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook page and other social media outlets argue that the focus needs to be on predatory men, and need to teach them to keep their hands to themselves, take “no” for an answer, and have some respect.
“It sucks that the response is always to tell women how to not get [abducted], raped, and murdered, but it has never been about telling men they can’t [kidnap], rape, and murder us,” Amanda Abel said.
Bell agrees it would be ideal to teach men how to behave so women can be safe. But realistically, she said, that’s not the case in this day and age, and women must be prepared.
“As human beings, we have no control over others and we can only control us. They’re right, and we do need to focus on that. However, if it’s not being focused on, it falls back to the individual. Prepare yourself, be comfortable with carrying pepper spray or using self-defense tactics,” Bell said. “You can’t control me and I can’t control your actions, but I can be aware of my surroundings and prepare myself if a situation arises.”
Kasey Falling said she’s taken self-defense classes wherein she learned tactical maneuvers.
“I know how to use my body and what’s in my hands to disable an assailant coming from front, behind, and from both sides,” Falling said. “Always be vigilant with your surroundings. I was also taught how to disarm if no other option is possible.”
Many women are taught to lace their keys between their fingers as a defense. Bell said this is an effective tool that will also allow women to already have their keys ready as they are walking to and from their vehicles.
“Don’t ever make yourself vulnerable, even if you're in the store. Make sure you’re making eye contact with the person in front of you so that you’ll have a description of them, and they’ll know you’re watching, too,” Bell said.
There are several RAD programs for women, men, and seniors. Bell said the free programs focus on basic self-defense tactics and maneuvers.
“It is anywhere from eight to 12 hours — eight hours is your training for the basic — and we offer women the opportunity to get in and use their tactics,” Bell said. “We have a person come in wearing a red suit and we set up simulations on what’s happening at the park if they get approached. They’re at the ATM and somebody may come up behind them. We teach them how to use their verbal skills, because that goes a long way, too.”
The RAD programs can be set up by calling the Tahlequah Police Department at 918-456-8801.
