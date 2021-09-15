Experts urging proper choices, installation for child car seats

Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said his office doesn't deal with a lot of cases where children aren't restrained properly in a vehicle.
"The [Tahlequah Police Department] used to send officers to a special training on child safety so they could come back and instruct people," said Chennault.
The sheriff stated he hadn't heard of this specific training being held nowadays, and Police Chief Nate King said they don't partake in the training anymore, either.
In 2020, Sgt. Brad Baker was conducting a routine traffic stop when he noticed a Welling Volunteer Fire Department fire truck driven by the fire chief speed past him. Baker said he saw a woman sitting in the front passenger seat with a child in her lap.
There were two other small children sitting in the back of the vehicle. The fire chief said he was on his way to a grass fire when he had the woman and the three children in the emergency vehicle. Both adults were arrested but not charged, according to online court records.
So despite that incident, law enforcement officers believe adults are becoming more compliant about seat belts and car seats, realizing they do save lives.
Experts are working to explain how parents and caregivers can choose the right car and booster seats during Child Passenger Safety Week, Sept. 19-25 this year.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the goal of Child Passenger Safety Week is making sure each child has the correct car seat and that it's properly installed and used.
"Car seats and boosters are one of the easiest ways to keep your child safe. When installed correctly, car seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury in a crash by 71 percent for infants and by 54 percent for toddlers," the NHTSA said.
In the past five years, 5,198 children in Oklahoma were either injured or killed in crashes, and 660 of those were not properly restrained or wearing seat belts.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends all children wear a seatbelt, and those younger than 13 ride in the rear seats.
Sgt. Pete Broderick stated he deals with a handful of cases wherein children aren't restrained adequately.
"Oklahoma law requires every child under 8 years old to be properly secured in a child passenger restraint system. [Those] 4-8 years must in a car seat or child booster seat until at least age 8, unless child is taller than 4-9," the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office said.
The NHTSA recommends that children are kept in rear-facing car seats for as long as possible, up to the height and weight limit allowed by the specific seat.
"Once a child outgrows the rear-facing car seat, he or she is ready to travel in a forward-facing car seat with a harness and a tether," the NHTSA said.
When children exceed the height and weight limit of a forward facing car seat, they could moved on to a booster seat.
"This should be the next step before a child is ready to wear an adult seat belt alone," the NHTSA said.
Area residents can get their car seats inspected, or get help installing or using one, at Cherokee Nation or at the Cherokee County Health Department.
Each and every car seat or booster seat should be registered with their manufacturers in case there is a safety recall.
"Every seat purchased comes with a postage-paid registration card that you can drop in the mail. You can also register your seat online. This simple, but critical, step will help ensure that you will be notified if a defect is discovered with your car seat so it can be repaired or replaced to keep your child safe," the NHTSA said.
The fine for violating child restraint laws is $269 in the county, and $65 in the city.
