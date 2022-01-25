Experts work to bridge the 'generation gaps' of today

As society develops and populations grow, people are raised with different technology and ideals, and live through different significant events, affecting the way each generation views the world.
Over the years, each generation tends to receive criticism from older or younger age groups. Younger generations often blame the previous groups for the problems of the world, while “kids these days” is repeated phrase in older folks’ lexicon. But sociologists say it’s important that people of all ages understand the characteristics of those outside of their age range.
Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator for the Cherokee County Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service, said understanding generational differences is vital for her position.
“I work with OHCE [Oklahoma Home and Community Education] ladies, who are an older group of people, in general,” she said. “Then I also work with parents of 4-H members, and then we have the kids. So I need to know how this generational thing works – how do I get people to be interested in OHCE or 4-H?”
To bridge the generational gap and effectively communicate with people of all ages, organizations and businesses must be able to listen and try to understand varying world views. For instance, the TSET Healthy Living Initiative held surveys with teenagers during December to determine their feelings about tobacco use and obesity, so the organization could have a more productive conversation with youth about those topics.
“Whatever your organization is doing, if it’s important to one generation, then they’re all in,” Winn said. “They’re going to do it because it’s important to them, and it’s something they have an investment in. If your organization doesn’t promote things that are important to them, or they don’t feel like it’s the thing they want to do, there’s absolutely no way they’re going to be interested in being part of your organization or come to your class.”
Those born before 1946 are known as the Silent Generation, or Traditionalists, according to information provided by Winn. The group is made up of those 76 and older. Depending on their age, they may have grown up during the Great Depression or World War II. They could have even fought in WWII. Traditionalists’ behaviors are often based on such experiences. They’re often more conservative and maintain traditional family values, are patriotic, strive for financial security, demand quality, and understand the nobility of sacrifice for the common good.
Baby boomers were born sometime between 1946 and 1964. This generation – so called because the kids were born during a spike in births – was raised during the Civil Rights Movement and the Cold War. There are roughly 71 million of them in the U.S., and they were around for the moon landing, the Vietnam War, Watergate and much more. They’re considered to be experimental and free-spirited, but can be less optimistic and more cynical.
Generation X, or Busters, were born between 1965 and 1980. They experienced the end of the Cold War, the Challenger explosion, and the fall of the Berlin Wall. They were known as “latchkey” kids – considered independent, informal, entrepreneurial – and they expect immediate and ongoing feedback.
Millennials, also known as Generation Y, were born between 1981 and 1996. The moniker of “millennials” was bestowed upon them because they were entering adulthood at the turn of the new millennium. They’re currently the largest generation in the U.S., with around 72 million. They were present for the 9-11 attacks, the 2008 recession, the Swine Flu outbreak of 2009, and Hurricane Katrina in 2005. They’re considered to have independent characteristics, but are highly connected to others through technology. They often have less concern about private and personal information, and are motivated by meaningful work.
Generation Z, Gen Z, or Zoomers, are considered by researchers to have birth years from 1997 to around the early 2010s. Like every generations before them, they were, and are, being raised with the most access to technological advances of all time. Most of them have grown up with smartphones, giving them access to the internet, news and social media. They’re unafraid to break free from traditional values and approaches to education and finances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.