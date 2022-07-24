OKLAHOMA CITY - As the largest and longest-running event of its kind, the Oklahoma Oil and Natural Gas Expo celebrates 25 years of learning, networking, and innovating.
Expo 25 promises to be the biggest yet, featuring the latest oilfield technology, an industry barbecue competition, and an appearance by America's storyteller Mike Rowe.
The event will take place at the Bennett Event Center at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds on Oct. 13, from 9 a.m-3 p.m.
Rowe, who has recently traveled the state to learn about the people of Oklahoma Oil and Natural Gas, will be the day's featured speaker.
He is passionate about promoting skilled labor and telling the story of the hardworking Americans who make the resources and products that make our modern world go.
Expo 25 will also include the First Annual Oklahoma Oil and Natural Gas Barbecue Competition, showcasing some of the best oilfield cookers.
The first-ever champion will be selected by a judge's panel, and there will also be a People's Choice Award given.
All facets of Oklahoma's oil and natural gas industry should be a part of Expo 25.
For more information, to sign up for the barbeque competition, or to reserve a booth today, visit OKoilexpo.com.
Expo 25 is hosted by the Oklahoma Energy Resources Board's committee for producer education.
The OERB's mission is to work on behalf of the people of Oklahoma Oil and Natural Gas - who are made up of more than 2,500 producers and thousands of royalty owners across the state.
They are committed to voluntarily restoring land and investing in education across our state.
