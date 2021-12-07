Extension leaders present easy, fun holiday treats

The OSU Extension Service and Oklahoma Home and Community Education partnered to offer Holiday Entertaining Hacks on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. The event was free to attend virtually via Zoom.
Holiday Entertaining Hacks was the first-ever virtual holiday event presented by the groups, and it sought to teach area residents simple tricks to simplify holiday cooking.
Suzette Barta, a representative for OSU Extension Service, explained what a positive relationship her organization has with OHCE.
"In my local group last month, our president was trying to rein us in and we just kept chat, chat, chatting," said Barta. "We just have a lot of fun with OHCE."
The event featured fun polls wherein participants could answer questions about their holiday experiences, such as what holidays they celebrate, whether they own ugly sweaters, and if they plan to host guests this season.
Jessica Riggin of "Raising Oklahoma" from Oklahoma City's Fox 25 News, who also serves as the Lincoln County Extension educator, offered an easy cinnamon roll recipe.
"If you want a fresh kick, you can add a bit of citrus to your recipe," said Riggin.
Riggin used a pre-made bread dough to create oven-ready cinnamon rolls in about three minutes.
Michelle Bonicelli, Tulsa County Extension educator, presented a quick and easy holiday casserole. Bonicelli is featured in Tulsa's News 6 segment, "Cooking Corner." Her casserole was loaded with veggies. The recipe can be found on newson6.com/recipes.
April Green, an OHCE member from Cleveland County, shared a holiday napkin ring craft using dollar store greenery, buttons, cinnamon sticks, and hot glue. Green noted that the hack is both simple and inexpensive.
"I made 25 napkin rings and spent about $3.25," said Green.
Debbie Sharp of Murray County shared how to make charcuterie boards, which are becoming a very popular way to present food during parties, gatherings, and events. Sharp has a background in family and consumer science. Her charcuterie board was intricate and festive but the demonstration made it easy to duplicate.
"When I watched this presentation, I was mesmerized," said Barta. "I can't wait to make my own charcuterie board."
Get involved
Those interested in future OHCE events can attend local meetings or schedule a program concerning financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, or parenting education by contacting Heather Winn, at the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County via phone at 918-456-6163 or email at heather.winn@okstate.edu. Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator in Cherokee County.
