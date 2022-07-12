Extreme temps bring higher bills, AC failures

This year's sweltering heat has caused electric bills to skyrocket and is overwhelming air conditioning units, forcing local residents to pay for repairs they didn't expect.
Chris French, owner of Comfort Heating and Air, said customers are mostly coming in this summer because of the unit failures due to the temperatures being higher than normal.
"We are seeing failed parts due to extreme heat," French said. "Air conditioning units that have not been serviced or washed tend to start showing problems on 100-plus-degree days."
AC units should be serviced or inspected at least once a year, and French said the coils should be cleaned and the drains should be cleared.
"Extreme heat is hard on equipment," said French. "Anytime the temperature rises above 95 degrees, it's hard on the parts."
According to the National Weather Service of Tulsa, extreme temperatures, with little to no rain, are forecasted throughout this week and into the next, with the heat index reaching more than 107 degrees in some areas.
Utility companies are seeing the effects of the dangerous heat and have already been asked to conserve energy. Lake Region Electric Cooperative members are among those targeted for energy conservation to help prevent the need for rolling blackouts.
Associate Electric Cooperative, the power supplier for LREC, advised late last month that energy suppliers may be tight. LREC said the appeal was triggered due to the hot weather pattern, unexpected outages, and the decline of wind power.
LREC customers were advised to raise thermostats a few degrees; keep blinds and curtains closed to prevent the sun from heating their homes; and to unplug or turn off unnecessary electronics.
At the time, Tahlequah Public Works Authority was not asked to save energy by its supplier, Grand River Dam Authority.
GRDA uses a diverse electric generation portfolio of gas, coal, water, and wind to produce the electricity it provides to customers. TPWA is a wholesale electricity customer and has partnered with GRDA since 1947.
Mike Doublehead, TPWA general manager, said they're seeing an increase of electricity being used in the city.
"The electric use has risen as it does each summer. Some years, the temperatures haven't been as hot as this summer. I expect to see high electric usage continue until we get some relief from the heat," he said.
TPWA doesn't have an estimate of how much the average household bill will increase this summer, and Doublehead said they have to wait until meters are read and bills are calculated.
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, nearly half of a summer's energy bill goes to cooling the home.
The American Public Power Association provides tips on how to save on energy: turning off lights and using natural light instead; using cold water while doing laundry; air-drying clothes and dishes; and spending less time in the shower.
French said there are things people can do to ease the strain on their AC units while still fighting off the heat.
"Turn the thermostat up 3-4 degrees during the heat to give the unit a chance to cycle off. Also, using a cook stove/oven will cause the temperature in the house to go up. This will make the unit work harder to cool the house down in the heat of the day," French said.
Should area residents find themselves in a predicament wherein their AC unit has quit on a holiday weekend, they can grab a window air conditioner from Walmart or Lowe's for as low as $150 until the work week resumes.
