To help students discover what they want to do after they graduate, Tahlequah High School offers juniors and seniors an internship class.
Careers and video media educator Clayton Valdez has been the instructor for the past three semesters. Valdez said his students have become interns at the Cherokee County Courthouse, Walnut Grove Animal Clinic, Northeastern State University, Tahlequah Municipal Airport, and a local hospital.
The opportunity to participate in an internship has allowed some students, such as THS senior Courtney Preston, to solidify their passion in a certain career path.
Preston has participated in the intern class since she was a junior, and has been an intern at two different animal clinics the past three semesters. Preston said she believes the experience is helpful, especially when it comes to deciding what career to go into.
“You get to find out a lot about what career you’re trying to chose from, especially at this stage, when you don’t really know what you want to do,” said Preston. “You get so many options of choosing like, ‘Well, why don’t I try that and see if I like it?’” said Preston.
Valdez said students are at their internship locations four days of the week, and then they have professional development and hone other needed skills, such as gathering resumés, headshots, and portfolios.
Even though Preston always wanted to be a veterinarian, she wasn’t for sure if she could handle certain aspects of it. Preston said after she started interning at the vet clinics and receiving some hands-on experience, she found vet work was her passion.
“I want them to see this as an opportunity to get a mentor outside of school, so a judge over at Cherokee Nation District Court is now a reference for a high school student who wants to become a lawyer. Those types of relationships are game changers at this early stage of their professional life,” said Valdez.
The intern class is not just for those who already know what they want to do after graduation, but for those who are undecided.
“I know for others they didn’t know what they wanted to do, so they chose a random one and found a good passion for it,” said Preston.
Brice Miggletto, a senior at THS, is interning at the Cherokee County Courthouse, as he wants to be criminal defense attorney.
“That’s my dream job, so the courthouse is my best chance to get experience, to learn more about it and understand more about the job,” said Miggletto.
Since the class also has students complete a resumés, portfolios, cover letters, and 30-second pitches about themselves, Miggleto said it gives him a head start for when he fills out applications for future jobs.
“I think it’ a way to prepare us for the future with the cover letters and resumé parts, but also you can intern in a place where you think you might want to work. You can either learn, ‘I really liked it there’ or ‘this isn’t the the job that I thought it was,’ and now you don’t waste your time finding out about that later,” said Miggletto.
As an example, Valdez said he had one student who didn’t know what she wanted to do, until she started interning at the airport, and she now wants to become a pilot. To help people further find out about their potential career paths, Valdez has students keep journals and ask their mentors certain questions about work/life balance, the hardest part of the job, etc.
“It can be scary, just knowing you’re a high school student and trying to jump into people’s careers, but everybody I’ve worked with has been super-understanding. They know what they’re getting into. It’s just a really good experience, and it’s worth trying out at least once,” said Preston.
